Twin Falls, ID

Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

By Jeff
 5 days ago
Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin...

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Sheriff: Call Would Have Spared Manpower in Search for BASE Jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says a simple phone call would have spared valuable resources and manpower earlier this week when an abandoned parachute was seen floating in the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, someone spotted a BASE jumper's parachute floating in the river Tuesday afternoon promoting emergency crews to search for the missing jumper in the canyon. A boat was launched on the river and other first responders searched from the canyon rim. Area hospitals were called to see if anyone had checked in with injuries. The sheriff's office says a witness informed them they'd seen a man climb out of the canyon and get into a private vehicle, it appeared the man was injured. Eventually, the person was confirmed to be at the St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room. In a statement the sheriff's office said, "Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls. With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders and valuable resources." The sheriff's office recommends people call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911, Twin Falls City dispatch 208-735-4357, or 311 to report an incident.
TWIN FALLS, ID
89-year-old Buhl Woman Victim of Homicide

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) Buhl Police say they are investigating the homicide of an 89-year-old woman who’s body was found in the South Hills. Buhl Police identified the victim as Alyce Marlene Armes, her body was found near Ross Falls on February 22, in Rock Creek Canyon. The investigation is...
BUHL, ID
Idaho Police Arrest Man Atop Pizza Shop

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Montana man accused of stealing a pickup out of Oregon was arrested on top of a pizza shop Wednesday morning in Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ransford, 25, has been charged with grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing officers, and leaving the scene of a crash for allegedly running from police as he entered the Gem State. ISP had gotten a call from their counterparts in Oregon saying a stolen pickup was headed east into Idaho on Interstate 84. A trooper spotted the pickup at around 10:18 a.m. and tried to pull it over however, the driver continued on. Eventually, troopers used a spike stripe to disable the vehicle which crashed down an embankment and into a fence. Ransford allegedly took off on foot towards a pizza restaurant and managed to climb onto the roof. Police, with help from the Caldwell Fire Department, used a ladder truck to get on the roof and arrest Ransford. ISP said the family that owns the pickup was happy that it and the items inside were recovered because they were very meaningful to them.
CALDWELL, ID
Treasure Valley Moms Go Wild: Allegedly Steal Restaurant Sign

A Treasure Valley area restaurant is looking for a pair of self-proclaimed 'moms gone wild' who allegedly heisted their restaurant sign. Fanci Freez is a Boise area hamburger and shakes diner that makes some of the best burgers and shakes in the Boise area. I know because I've been there and have eaten more than my weight in food during a recent visit.
BOISE, ID
There Are Currently Over 1,080 Active Twin Falls County Warrants

For those living in Twin Falls County who might not know, each day the sheriff's office updates records regarding individuals who are being arraigned for various crimes, those who have been recently arrested or released, and people who have broken the law and have active warrants out. The current number of active warrants for the county is well over 1,000, according to data available to everyone online.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
When is it Legal and Illegal to Flash Your Headlights in Idaho?

I have only flashed my headlights to worn others if there was an officer coming up, an accident, something in the road or if they had their high beams on and was blinding me. I thought of it as a kind gesture to hopefully avoid other drivers from getting a speeding ticket, getting in an accident or avoid them unknowingly blinding others. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
BOISE, ID
House Under Renovation Catches Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning near Burley. According the City of Burley Fire Department, just after midnight, a fire broke out at a house southeast of town. When the first crews arrived the structure was engulfed by flames. Fire crews from Declo were called to help put out the blaze. The house was not occupied because it was under renovation. No injuries were reported. It took several hours before the fire was completely under control and out.
BURLEY, ID
2022 Filer Gun Show Coming Up Later This Month

Living in Idaho, owning a gun is pretty much a requirement. It has been a joke that when you move here, they hand you a gun at the border and if you buy a home a gun comes with it as well. While these are not true, it does show how popular they are in the state and especially in the Twin Falls area. If you don't own one you should, and if you do own one you should own more. A great place to find everything you need is often at gun shows and there is one taking place this month in the Twin Falls area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are investigating what is being called a "suspicious" incident involving a Buhl individual. The Buhl Police Department posted on social media a brief statement saying their department, Twin Falls Police, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office are involved in the active investigation. Buhl Police said the incident in question happened on February 22, and involved someone who lives in Buhl. It could not release any more details and asked the public to be patient as more details would be released later. KLIX News Radio will have more information as it becomes available.
BUHL, ID
Top 10 States With the Worst Drivers Revealed

Every state seems to believe that they have the worst drivers, but some are notably worse than others. A new report has revealed which states' drivers are truly the worst of the worst when it comes to getting behind the wheel. Their research is based on the following key factors:...
TRAFFIC
Twin Falls Family Displaced, House Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Smoke alarms alerted a family to a fire inside their home early Wednesday morning in a Twin Falls neighborhood. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 4:18 a.m. to the 2,000 block of Elizabeth Ave for a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived two adults and one juvenile, along with five dogs, were already out of the home. When firefighters entered they located the fire and were able to extinguish it in about 45 minutes. About 25 percent of the house was damaged and cannot be lived in. The source and cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. Three Twin Falls engine crews and one Rock Creek crew responded; Magic Valley Paramedics assisted. The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Buhl Has Furry Adorable Residents Taking Over the Town

The wildlife in Idaho is beautiful, sometimes cute, sometimes dangerous, and can be delicious too. The wild animals in the area are a huge part of living in Idaho, and it is not uncommon to see some sort of beautiful creature every day. It doesn't take long to find out which animals are overpopulated and which ones are rare to see. It is common knowledge that rock chucks are everywhere and seem to take over certain parts of town, but there is another animal that is quickly taking over a town in Twin Falls county.
BUHL, ID
Cyclists Attacked By Raging Bull During Race

During the Bianchi Rock Cobbler off-road race in Bakersfield, three participants were attacked by a bull. According to KMPH, of the three cyclists attacked, two of them were able to finish the race. The third man wanted to finish the race but was advised by people around him to quit. Videos of the bull attack can be found online, including Twitter and YouTube:
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kuna Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash Saturday

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Kuna man died in a snowmobile crash Saturday in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the man was identified as Joshua Dombi who was killed Saturday afternoon while snowmobiling south of the Beseech Stage Stop on Warre Wagon Road northeast of McCall. The person that reported the crash said the snowmobiler had hit a tree and was unconscious. "Due to the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching McCall Fire and Rescue. Life Flight was also dispatched. It was later learned that CPR was in progress," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The incident remains under investigation.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Twin Falls, ID
