Twin Falls, ID

What Would You Do? $10,000 to Base Jump Off Perrine Bridge

By Jeff
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What would you do? What would you do if someone offered you $10,000? The obvious answer is to accept, but things are never that simple. What if to get that money you had to base jump off of the Perrine Bridge? Are you scared of heights or an adrenaline seeker? What...

kezj.com

Lifestyle
95.7 KEZJ

Could Old Phone Books be the Solution to Twin Falls’ Pothole Problem?

Just the mention of the word potholes probably makes you a little bit angry. It also probably makes you think of at least one specific road crater that you hit frequently on your daily drive. Twin Falls is known for potholes. The Rants and Raves pages on Facebook are filled with not-nice things to say about our roads, but there may be a really simple fix.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Mama Bear Chases Car Down Road To Protect Her 3 Cubs

DISCLAIMER: Do Not Attempt To Do This, Ever. (Also some foul language) We watch videos all the time about crazy animals getting too close to bears, moose, and cougars. Yes, I called humans crazy animals. People tend to get too close to animals. This particular video doesn't really have people getting too close, but they did drive too slowly by the bear.
ANIMALS
95.7 KEZJ

Yellowstone National Park Celebrates 150 Years

I’ve never been to Yellowstone National Park. I’ve been close. I’ve visited Grand Teton and Glacier National Parks. I buy a yearly Idaho State Park pass. For some inexplicable reason, I’ve never made the four-hour foray to Yellowstone. It’s near the top of my bucket list.
TRAVEL
95.7 KEZJ

Deer and Pronghorn to be GPS Tracked in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers plan to capture and track deer and pronghorn in the desert areas north of Interstate 84 from Eden to Bliss. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced plans to begin capturing about 40 mule deer and 35 pronghorn in the next week to place GPS radio collars on the animals to collect data. Staff will use a helicopter with a net gunner to capture the animals. The radio collars will provide data to biologists to track migration habits, habitat use, and survival. The information will then be available to agencies and businesses to make land-use decisions. The areas the deer and pronghorn will be captured include Hunt, Eden, north of Shoshone and Dietrich, along with Gooding and Bliss. "Capture operations are one-time events designed to cause minimal stress on wildlife on winter range. Biologists attempt to avoid repeatedly stressing wildlife while conducting captures on winter range since the cumulative impacts of multiple disturbances can result in increased mortality," the agency said in a statement. The helicopter will only chase the animals for a maximum of three minutes or less. Most of the operations will happen on public land with some on private property with permission.
BLISS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
