Twin Falls, ID

Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

By Jeff
 5 days ago
Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin...

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Police Arrest Man Atop Pizza Shop

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Montana man accused of stealing a pickup out of Oregon was arrested on top of a pizza shop Wednesday morning in Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ransford, 25, has been charged with grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing officers, and leaving the scene of a crash for allegedly running from police as he entered the Gem State. ISP had gotten a call from their counterparts in Oregon saying a stolen pickup was headed east into Idaho on Interstate 84. A trooper spotted the pickup at around 10:18 a.m. and tried to pull it over however, the driver continued on. Eventually, troopers used a spike stripe to disable the vehicle which crashed down an embankment and into a fence. Ransford allegedly took off on foot towards a pizza restaurant and managed to climb onto the roof. Police, with help from the Caldwell Fire Department, used a ladder truck to get on the roof and arrest Ransford. ISP said the family that owns the pickup was happy that it and the items inside were recovered because they were very meaningful to them.
CALDWELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

There Are Currently Over 1,080 Active Twin Falls County Warrants

For those living in Twin Falls County who might not know, each day the sheriff's office updates records regarding individuals who are being arraigned for various crimes, those who have been recently arrested or released, and people who have broken the law and have active warrants out. The current number of active warrants for the county is well over 1,000, according to data available to everyone online.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

House Under Renovation Catches Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning near Burley. According the City of Burley Fire Department, just after midnight, a fire broke out at a house southeast of town. When the first crews arrived the structure was engulfed by flames. Fire crews from Declo were called to help put out the blaze. The house was not occupied because it was under renovation. No injuries were reported. It took several hours before the fire was completely under control and out.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cyclists Attacked By Raging Bull During Race

During the Bianchi Rock Cobbler off-road race in Bakersfield, three participants were attacked by a bull. According to KMPH, of the three cyclists attacked, two of them were able to finish the race. The third man wanted to finish the race but was advised by people around him to quit. Videos of the bull attack can be found online, including Twitter and YouTube:
BAKERSFIELD, CA
95.7 KEZJ

Jerome 25-year-old Killed in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in a crash that killed a young man and injured another Saturday afternoon near Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at around 1:23 p.m. to 4500 N and 1600 E, just north of Buhl for a crash involving two pickups. ISP said a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed west in a Ford F150 on 45000 and failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a GMC pickup headed north on 1600 on the passenger side. The Ford rolled and ended up on the north side of the intersection. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The 57-year-old driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital. ISP found evidence at the scene showing that alcohol could be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation. The crash blocked traffic for five hours. ISP said Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District, and Air Saint Luke's responded to the scene.
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Crews Respond to Attic Fire in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Burley that displaced a family. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Albion. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the attic area. A family of five, three adults and two children, were able to get out of the house uninjured. When firefighters entered the home they found the blaze above the living room area and quickly had it under control in about 25 minutes and fully out in about another hour. Ten firefighters along with the chief responded to the blaze. An electrical issue is thought to be the cause of the fire. Estimated damage to the home is around $15,000, according to the fire department. The Burley Fire Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Car Going the Wrong Way Crashes Into Truck on Interstate Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash Sunday sent people to the hospital and blocked traffic on the interstate near Wendell for several hours. According to Idaho State Police, a 29-year-old woman from Hagerman in a Volkswagen Jetta entered Interstate 84 going the wrong direction in the eastbound lane, and crashed with a semi-truck at around 4 a.m. The 28-year-old driver of the semi from Abbotsford, British Columbia, and his passenger were taken to an area hospital; they both had been wearing their seat belts. The driver of the Jetta was not buckled in. The crash blocked traffic for about seven hours while crews cleared the scene.
WENDELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Could Old Phone Books be the Solution to Twin Falls’ Pothole Problem?

Just the mention of the word potholes probably makes you a little bit angry. It also probably makes you think of at least one specific road crater that you hit frequently on your daily drive. Twin Falls is known for potholes. The Rants and Raves pages on Facebook are filled with not-nice things to say about our roads, but there may be a really simple fix.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Opinion: Twin Falls Vandals Should Face Real Consequences

With less than four weeks to go until the start of spring, many Idahoans will be heading to their favorite outdoor destinations soon for camping or other types of recreation. Vandalism, and the defacing of public and private landmarks, continue to plague the Magic Valley every year. Nothing irks me...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

CASSIA SHERIFF: Stay Off River Ice

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay off river ice out of concern for the public's safety. Staff Sgt. Jason Lynch, with the sheriff's office, posted on social media that it has gotten several reports of people walking on frozen parts of the Snake River, especially children. The sheriff's office points out that it isn't illegal to be on the frozen river however, it creates a more dangerous situation. This includes Lake Walcott, where the sheriff's office says ice forms differently where there is a river current which makes the ice thinner, "The safest thing to do is to stay off of the ice on the river," says the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office included six reasons why people should stay off river ice:
BURLEY, ID
