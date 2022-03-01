Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Montana man accused of stealing a pickup out of Oregon was arrested on top of a pizza shop Wednesday morning in Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ransford, 25, has been charged with grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing officers, and leaving the scene of a crash for allegedly running from police as he entered the Gem State. ISP had gotten a call from their counterparts in Oregon saying a stolen pickup was headed east into Idaho on Interstate 84. A trooper spotted the pickup at around 10:18 a.m. and tried to pull it over however, the driver continued on. Eventually, troopers used a spike stripe to disable the vehicle which crashed down an embankment and into a fence. Ransford allegedly took off on foot towards a pizza restaurant and managed to climb onto the roof. Police, with help from the Caldwell Fire Department, used a ladder truck to get on the roof and arrest Ransford. ISP said the family that owns the pickup was happy that it and the items inside were recovered because they were very meaningful to them.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO