Italy plans $4.5 billion fund to boost domestic chipmaking, innovative technologies – draft

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy plans to set aside more than 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) until 2030 to boost domestic chip manufacturing and support innovative technologies, a draft decree seen by...

go955.com

Tom's Hardware

Italy Seeks to Charm Intel With New $4.5 Billion Fund

Italy is so keen to promote semiconductor manufacturing investment within its borders that it has decided to dip into its pockets for some more Intel-bait, according to a new report. A draft decree seen by Reuters staff today includes mention of a €4 billion ($4.5 billion) fund to attract inward investment into the industry.
Benzinga

Italy Leans On Intel, Other Chipmakers To Boost Capacity

Italy looks to earmark over €4 billion ($4.6 billion) until 2030 to boost domestic chip manufacturing as it seeks to attract more investment from tech companies like Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Reuters reports. Brussels has made available €15 billion in additional public and private investment by 2030, on top...
Fast Company

Low-carbon materials are getting a huge boost in this federal $3.4 billion building plan

The U.S. government is about to go on a building spree. Along the northern and southern borders, a recently announced multibillion-dollar plan will modernize and expand 26 border crossings around the country, from Texas to California to Alaska to Maine. The projects, ostensibly aimed at easing the movement of goods and travelers, will also offer another, even more important, benefit. By requiring new sustainable building materials on these major construction projects, the government is seeding the growth of a set of novel materials that could greatly reduce the construction industry’s substantial environmental impact.
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
