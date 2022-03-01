Italy plans $4.5 billion fund to boost domestic chipmaking, innovative technologies – draft

The U.S. government is about to go on a building spree. Along the northern and southern borders, a recently announced multibillion-dollar plan will modernize and expand 26 border crossings around the country, from Texas to California to Alaska to Maine. The projects, ostensibly aimed at easing the movement of goods and travelers, will also offer another, even more important, benefit. By requiring new sustainable building materials on these major construction projects, the government is seeding the growth of a set of novel materials that could greatly reduce the construction industry’s substantial environmental impact.

