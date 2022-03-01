Texas primary election: Wait times at polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Texas primary election is here, and if you’re looking to see the polling places with short lines, we have that information for you.

Below are links to county elections websites that either offer live wait times at all their polling places or maps of where their polling places are. If you’re unsure of anything involving the elections, it’s always a good idea to check with your county elections office for guidance.

