ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas primary election: Wait times at polling places

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lujy7_0eSEmSft00

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Texas primary election is here, and if you’re looking to see the polling places with short lines, we have that information for you.

Below are links to county elections websites that either offer live wait times at all their polling places or maps of where their polling places are. If you’re unsure of anything involving the elections, it’s always a good idea to check with your county elections office for guidance.

Check in with KXAN.com and our live blog throughout the day for the most up-to-date information on the primary elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Primary Election
KXAN

Punishing bars that repeatedly have violent incidents part of new 6th Street resolutions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council approved another resolution Thursday in an effort to make Sixth Street in Austin’s entertainment district safer. Councilmember Kathie Tovo sponsored the resolution that directs City Manager Spencer Cronk and other city staff to: Provide Council with options for taking legal action against establishments with records of repeated violent incidents […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KXAN

KXAN

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy