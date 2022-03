How many car insurance companies can you name off the top of your head? We bet it’s fewer than 10. In reality, more than 2,400 car insurers in the nation are vying for your business. Yet, most drivers prefer to buy from a household name. Nearly 60% of respondents to a recent survey said they were more likely to buy a policy from a company they’d seen an advertisement for, according to Expertise.com, which researches and reviews top service professionals.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO