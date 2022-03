Classes have been canceled Friday for more than 4,000 students in the Proviso Township High School District after the teachers union voted to move forward with a strike. “This is not something we wanted,” said union president Maggie Riley. “We’re very upset that it has come to this, but like I said, they’re not taking it seriously. It is not a priority for them.”

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO