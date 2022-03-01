ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Men Rob Houses Disguised as Pest Control

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356tZQ_0eSEm9EZ00
Florida Men Rob Houses Disguised as Pest ControlScreenshot

Florida Man News By Evan Green

A group of men in Florida are wanted after posing as pest control workers and robbing multiple houses.

The three men performed this scam in at least three houses in Bradenton, and were able to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and money.

During the scam, one of the men acted as the getaway driver, one distracted the homeowners by spraying the rooms, and the third went through the home, stealing whatever they came across.

All of the men wore masks, and so none of them have yet been identified by police.

Comments / 3

Related
SCDNReports

Michigan Men Arrested for Illegal Car Crushing Business

Michigan Men Arrested for Illegal Car Crushing BusinessScreenshot. Two men in Michigan were arrested after police shut down their illegal car crushing operation. The unnamed men were reportedly utilizing fake paperwork to protect their operation, which they used to crush hundreds of stolen vehicles in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Florida Grandpa Arrested for Murder

72 year old man arrested for murderSCDN Graphics Department. A 72-year-old Pompano Beach man was arrested for charges related to murder. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 2400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Florida Man Dies In Single Car Crash

Driver: Jamarc Polynice, 26, 8/10/95, male, 1912 Liberty St., Hollywood (DECEASED) Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 26-year-old male early Monday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pest Control
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Asks for Your Help

MIssing Man In Kentucky StateKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 is actively investigating a missing person investigation in Pulaski County. The male has been missing since the early morning of March 3, 2022.
SOMERSET, KY
SCDNReports

Adult Protective Services Rescues Woman

A neighbor caught teen vandals in the act on Franklin Avenue and Adult Protective Services rescued an ill woman in danger. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Man Banned From Homeless Shelter After Threats. The 8th Street Homeless Shelter banned a man after he allegedly made...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Masked BB Gun Shooter Hits Grant Street

The BB gun bandit struck again, this time on Grant Street, and police responded to a report of drugs left behind in Mound Park. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Under the Influence. At 3 pm, witnesses reported a man stumbling around Gallia and Campbell. Officers...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Florida Man on Trial for Bus Stabbing

A Florida man is on trial after allegedly stabbing a bus driver to death almost three years ago. Justin McGriff is currently on trial in Tampa, and during their opening statement, the prosecution played a video of the stabbing for jurors, which was caught on the bus surveillance system.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Louisville CBP Seizes Marijuana Hidden in Lucky Charms Cereal

Louisville CBP Seizes Marijuana Hidden in Lucky Charms CerealU.S. Customs and Border Protection. LOUISVILLE, Ky—Drug Smugglers will go to any lengths to ship their narcotics in and out of the U.S. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have found drugs hidden in car parts, religious paintings, tombstones, clothing…the list is endless. The latest seizure was discovered by CBP officers in Louisville. They seized four pounds of marijuana that was concealed inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Made Suspect in Road Rage Shooting

Michigan Man Made Suspect in Road Rage ShootingScreenshot. Police are looking for a man in Michigan who reportedly shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident. The unidentified Detroit man was driving a black Ford pickup truck when an incident involving a failure to yield occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Pursuit Lands Indiana Man in Jail

Trooper Kevin Council observed a white 2020 Toyota Camry traveling southbound on I-65 near the 243 mile-marker. After observing several different traffic violations, Trp. Council initiated a traffic stop near the 241 mile-marker. The driver refused to pull over and continued to travel at highway speeds of 70 mph.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Parolee Busted After Hot Pursuit

Portsmouth Police Officers busted a parolee after a high-speed pursuit, and a smoker using an oxygen tank managed to catch their mattress on fire. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Parolee Busted After Hot Pursuit. Officers busted a parolee after a hot pursuit that started just...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Woman Found Dead in the Middle of Indiana Interstate

Woman Found Dead in the Middle of Indiana InterstateSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a report of a person laying in the gravel on I-70 westbound, in the cross-over at the 93.1-mile marker, approximately one-half mile east of the German Church Road overpass.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Police Revive Man from Suspected Opioid Overdose

Police Revive Man from Suspected Opioid OverdoseGetty Images. The quick actions of Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper Dustin Powers, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Bailey, and Converse Police Officer Troy Gornto most likely saved the life of a Peru, IN man.
PERU, IN
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
109K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy