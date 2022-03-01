Florida Men Rob Houses Disguised as Pest Control Screenshot

Florida Man News By Evan Green

A group of men in Florida are wanted after posing as pest control workers and robbing multiple houses.

The three men performed this scam in at least three houses in Bradenton, and were able to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and money.

During the scam, one of the men acted as the getaway driver, one distracted the homeowners by spraying the rooms, and the third went through the home, stealing whatever they came across.

All of the men wore masks, and so none of them have yet been identified by police.