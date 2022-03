Ukraine says Russia plans to spread fake news about Ukrainian surrender

LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine believes Russia is preparing a mass disinformation campaign to suggest senior military and political figures have surrendered, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

"To 'confirm' this fake information, seemingly signed 'documents', as well as fake, edited videos will be distributed," he said in an online statement.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jon Boyle

