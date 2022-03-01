Michigan Man Made Suspect in Road Rage Shooting Screenshot

Michigan State News By Evan Green

Police are looking for a man in Michigan who reportedly shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident.

The unidentified Detroit man was driving a black Ford pickup truck when an incident involving a failure to yield occurred.

The suspect became angry and reportedly shot at the other vehicle, which had five people in it, including multiple children.

No injuries were reported, but police are still on the hunt for this suspect, describing as a black man in his 40s or 50s.