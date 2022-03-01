ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Lianna Salazar, Andres Morfin and Daniel Trejo died after a street racing crash in Richland (Richland, WA)

By Cindy Lee
 5 days ago
Officials identified 19-year-old Lianna Salazar, of Sunnyside, and 20-year-old Andres Morfin, and 19-year-old Daniel Trejo, both of Grandview, as the victims who were killed following a traffic accident Sunday in Richland.

As per the initial information, the fatal street racing crash happened at around 2:45 a.m. on Jadwin Avenue and George Washington Way. The preliminary reports showed that a car driven by 19-year-old Jennifer Duong of Richland was racing another vehicle when it plowed into the light pole.

The vehicle was split into two separate halves due to the impact. The pieces of the vehicle landed several feet from one another. According to the eyewitnesses, the second vehicle was a white 2010-2011 four-door BMW sedan. It was last seen fueling before racing at a business in the 1400 block area of George Washington Way. Salazar, Morfin, and Trejo succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Evidence collected at the scene indicated that alcohol might have contributed to the accident. The police booked Duong into the Benton County Jail on three counts of Vehicular Homicide. She is expected in court Monday afternoon for her preliminary appearance before a judge. No other information is available.

An investigation is continuing.

March 1, 2022

Mary Campos
5d ago

That is so sad of you to say,what kinda heart do you have?? 3famalies lost their children and you honestly have the nerve to say this,pray lord nothing ever happens to anyone in your family, GOD BLESS YOU.

