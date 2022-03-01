ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

One person hurt after a rollover crash on US 97 in Douglas County (Orondo, WA)

By Alex Arman
 5 days ago
Three people escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash Sunday morning on US 97 north of Daroga State Park in Douglas County.

As per the initial information, the single-car accident took place just before 7:00 am. 43-year-old Mario Velazquez-Vazquez, who was the driver of a 2015 Honda Civic, was found was sober. He was driving the car too fast when he lost control on the snow-covered highway just before 7:00 am.

The vehicle then began to slide and the driver overcorrected to the left, crossed the roadway, hit an embankment and it ended up onto its top. The driver and his passengers managed to get out of the vehicle. A Good Samaritan stopped by, got them all in their car and kept them warm until responders arrived at the scene.

Velazquez-Vazquez’s car also reportedly struck a phone box. One passenger had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Fire crews used extrication tools to remove a rooster from the wreckage unharmed. Officials confirmed a citation to Velazquez-Vazquez for driving too fast for conditions. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

March 1, 2022

Source: KPQ

