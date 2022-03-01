1-year-old baby girl missing from Sumner County found safe in Kentucky, TBI says

Missing child (TBI)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE (6:45 p.m.):

Missing baby Kali Stafford, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert out of Sumner County, has been found safe in Kentucky, the TBI reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

TBI officials have issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 1-year-old baby out of Sumner County Tuesday morning.

Kali Stafford is 29 inches tall, approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen yesterday wearing a white onesie, officials said.

If you have information about her whereabouts call the Sumner County Sheriff at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

