1-year-old baby girl missing from Sumner County found safe in Kentucky, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE (6:45 p.m.):
Missing baby Kali Stafford, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert out of Sumner County, has been found safe in Kentucky, the TBI reported.
ORIGINAL STORY:
TBI officials have issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 1-year-old baby out of Sumner County Tuesday morning.
Kali Stafford is 29 inches tall, approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen yesterday wearing a white onesie, officials said.
If you have information about her whereabouts call the Sumner County Sheriff at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
