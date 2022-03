AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon planning board met virtually last week to discuss the development of a building on two lots of land on Ocean Avenue that, upon approval, would be utilized by the United States Coast Guard. Approval of 33 variances is needed, including variances for use, an undersized nonconforming lot, height, impervious coverage and for a subdivision of side yard setback on East End Avenue.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO