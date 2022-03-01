First Wave BioPharma names new CFO

February 17, 2022 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, is making changes to its C-Suite. KnowBe4 announced Wednesday that Krish Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role as the co-President and Chief Financial Officer. Venkataraman will be appointed to the company's board of directors. In addition, KnowBe4 announced that Bob Reich, who brings over 25 years of financial leadership, will assume the CFO role. "Krish has been a valuable partner to me and the entire KnowBe4 team for the past four years. During this time, he built an incredibly strong finance team and was critical to executing our successful IPO last year," KnowBe4 founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman said in a release. "He was also the visionary behind our data analytics group who now provides data and business capabilities that represent a single source of truth for the whole company."

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO