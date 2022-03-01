ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

 5 days ago
Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin...

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Don’t be a Crash Dummy During Idaho Construction Season

A pair of state troopers told me Idaho has two seasons. Winter and construction! The latter of which will soon be starting. What do most people do when they come upon a construction zone? Slow down and follow directions and, yet. Every year people die needlessly. Sometimes the people who are working on the project. Often it’s law enforcement directing traffic. Or the driver who ignored the warnings.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Sheriff: Call Would Have Spared Manpower in Search for BASE Jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says a simple phone call would have spared valuable resources and manpower earlier this week when an abandoned parachute was seen floating in the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, someone spotted a BASE jumper's parachute floating in the river Tuesday afternoon promoting emergency crews to search for the missing jumper in the canyon. A boat was launched on the river and other first responders searched from the canyon rim. Area hospitals were called to see if anyone had checked in with injuries. The sheriff's office says a witness informed them they'd seen a man climb out of the canyon and get into a private vehicle, it appeared the man was injured. Eventually, the person was confirmed to be at the St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room. In a statement the sheriff's office said, "Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls. With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders and valuable resources." The sheriff's office recommends people call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911, Twin Falls City dispatch 208-735-4357, or 311 to report an incident.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Police Arrest Man Atop Pizza Shop

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Montana man accused of stealing a pickup out of Oregon was arrested on top of a pizza shop Wednesday morning in Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ransford, 25, has been charged with grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing officers, and leaving the scene of a crash for allegedly running from police as he entered the Gem State. ISP had gotten a call from their counterparts in Oregon saying a stolen pickup was headed east into Idaho on Interstate 84. A trooper spotted the pickup at around 10:18 a.m. and tried to pull it over however, the driver continued on. Eventually, troopers used a spike stripe to disable the vehicle which crashed down an embankment and into a fence. Ransford allegedly took off on foot towards a pizza restaurant and managed to climb onto the roof. Police, with help from the Caldwell Fire Department, used a ladder truck to get on the roof and arrest Ransford. ISP said the family that owns the pickup was happy that it and the items inside were recovered because they were very meaningful to them.
CALDWELL, ID
North Idaho Deputy Hit by Suspect Drunk Driver

LACLEDE, Idaho (KLIX)-A north Idaho deputy sitting in his patrol vehicle with his police dog was not seriously hurt when a pickup hit them Thursday evening. According to Idaho State Police, the Bonner County Sheriff's Deputy and the other driver, a 33-year-old Oldtown man, were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, the K9 is expected to recover. The deputy had been parked behind an abandoned car on U.S. Highway 2 at around 6:48 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan pickup driven by the Oldtown man. ISP said there is evidence that alcohol may be a factor in the crash. The highway was blocked for several hours.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bellevue Coffee Shop Killing Civil Trial Set for April

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A civil trial is set to take place in a Blaine County courtroom this April regarding the murder/suicide at a Bellevue coffee shop in 2020. According to court documents, the family of Ashley Midby is suing the estate of her former boyfriend, the Hailey Police Department, Blaine County Sheriff's Office, and Bellevue Marshal's Office alleging the mishandling of events that lead up to her murder. The lawsuit claims wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotion distress, intentional infliction of emotion distress, negligence of all law enforcement agencies involved, and violation of substantive due process. According to Idaho State Police, on October 22, troopers were called to a coffee shop on Main Street in Bellevue where 28-year-old Jared Murphy and 34-year-old Ashley Midby were found dead, shot to death. Investigators determined it was a murder-suicide. At the time Murphy was a police officer with the City of Hailey.
BELLEVUE, ID
89-year-old Buhl Woman Victim of Homicide

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) Buhl Police say they are investigating the homicide of an 89-year-old woman who’s body was found in the South Hills. Buhl Police identified the victim as Alyce Marlene Armes, her body was found near Ross Falls on February 22, in Rock Creek Canyon. The investigation is...
BUHL, ID
There Are Currently Over 1,080 Active Twin Falls County Warrants

For those living in Twin Falls County who might not know, each day the sheriff's office updates records regarding individuals who are being arraigned for various crimes, those who have been recently arrested or released, and people who have broken the law and have active warrants out. The current number of active warrants for the county is well over 1,000, according to data available to everyone online.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
House Under Renovation Catches Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning near Burley. According the City of Burley Fire Department, just after midnight, a fire broke out at a house southeast of town. When the first crews arrived the structure was engulfed by flames. Fire crews from Declo were called to help put out the blaze. The house was not occupied because it was under renovation. No injuries were reported. It took several hours before the fire was completely under control and out.
BURLEY, ID
Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are investigating what is being called a "suspicious" incident involving a Buhl individual. The Buhl Police Department posted on social media a brief statement saying their department, Twin Falls Police, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office are involved in the active investigation. Buhl Police said the incident in question happened on February 22, and involved someone who lives in Buhl. It could not release any more details and asked the public to be patient as more details would be released later. KLIX News Radio will have more information as it becomes available.
BUHL, ID
Road Work Will Close Hankins and Addison in Twin Falls (March 6)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road work at a Twin Falls intersection east of town will force road closures this weekend. The City of Twin Falls announced repair crews will begin work Sunday, March 6, to replace a damaged traffic signal at Hankins Drive and Addison Avenue. The work will shut down the intersection to non-local traffic. "During signal replacement on Sunday, both lanes on Hankins Road South from Falls Avenue to Kimberly Road will be closed to thru traffic. And both lanes on Addison Avenue East from Eastland Drive to Champlin Road will also be closed to thru traffic. Non-local traffic should use Kimberly Road or Falls Avenue, as well as Eastland Drive or Champlin Road, to detour around the project area." said the city in the announcement. The work on the signal should wrap up later Sunday afternoon. The next day, March 7, other crews will begin work on a manhole installation at the same intersection, closing it down again. According to the city, Hankins Road South between Addison Avenue and Elizabeth Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic until March 12.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Family Displaced, House Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Smoke alarms alerted a family to a fire inside their home early Wednesday morning in a Twin Falls neighborhood. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 4:18 a.m. to the 2,000 block of Elizabeth Ave for a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived two adults and one juvenile, along with five dogs, were already out of the home. When firefighters entered they located the fire and were able to extinguish it in about 45 minutes. The source and cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. Three Twin Falls engine crews and one Rock Creek crew responded; Magic Valley Paramedics assisted. The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Nampa Police Investigating Homicide of Oregon Man

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An east Oregon man was found dead early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, dispatchers received a call at around 4:25 a.m. reporting a man had been shot. Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard and found an Ontario, Oregon man dead. Police have not identified the 39-year-old pending notification of family. The shooting remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
Buhl Has Furry Adorable Residents Taking Over the Town

The wildlife in Idaho is beautiful, sometimes cute, sometimes dangerous, and can be delicious too. The wild animals in the area are a huge part of living in Idaho, and it is not uncommon to see some sort of beautiful creature every day. It doesn't take long to find out which animals are overpopulated and which ones are rare to see. It is common knowledge that rock chucks are everywhere and seem to take over certain parts of town, but there is another animal that is quickly taking over a town in Twin Falls county.
BUHL, ID
Redbox Locations in Twin Falls

While some Redbox in major cities have been removed, in Twin Falls there seem to be a good amount in this town. While you may agree or disagree that there are too many, one thing that is a problem is that most of them seem to be on the Northside of town and they aren't evenly dispersed. It makes sense to have most of them on Blue Lakes and around the big shopping centers, but near downtown and on the east side of town, there don't seem to be many. Kimberly has two, which for a town that size seems like enough until you realize that Buhl only has one and Filer has zero.
TWIN FALLS, ID
