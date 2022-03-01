ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

History of Preeclampsia Is a Risk Factor for Acute Kidney Injury

physiciansweekly.com
 3 days ago

“Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy—specifically gestational hypertension and preeclampsia—are important causes of morbidity in pregnant women,” explains Joshua Shapiro, MD. “In addition to organ dysfunction occurring during a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy, women are at increased risk for long-term end-organ effects following the episode. A robust body of literature exists demonstrating a...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

What Are Risk Factors for Diabetic Kidney Disease?

Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease. An estimated 1 in 3 adults with diabetes may develop kidney disease (also called diabetic nephropathy) in their lifetime. Diabetes is a condition characterized by an inability to regulate blood sugar levels. Chronically high blood sugar levels are toxic to small blood vessels and causes injury to the kidneys over time. When your kidneys are damaged, they begin to lose their ability to filter blood effectively.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Insulin resistance: Risk factor for heart disease and diabetes

Insulin resistance is a condition in which the hormone insulin, which regulates blood sugar levels, is unable to do its job. Under normal circumstances, glucose (or sugar) enters the bloodstream after the body breaks down food that has been consumed. The pancreas secretes insulin to help glucose (the body's main source of energy) enter muscle, fat and liver cells so the glucose can be used for energy or stored for later use.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Genome Study of Migraine Reveals New Genetic Risk Factors

An international consortium of leading migraine scientists identified more than 120 regions of the genome that are connected to risk of migraine. The groundbreaking study helps researchers better understand the biological basis of migraine and its subtypes and could speed up the search for new treatment of the condition, which affects over a billion individuals wordwide.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidney Function#Md#Ckd#Aki
Midland Daily News

8 of the greatest risk factors for heart disease

Heart disease is the #1 killer of Americans today—1 in 4 people die from this health condition. ACLS Medical Training put together a list of health or lifestyle risks that may increase your chances of getting heart disease, using information from the CDC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbs19news

Risk factors for postpartum depression

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine have determined which women are at the highest predisposition for postpartum depression. Through a partnership with the mobile phone app Flo Health, researchers determined women who are older than 40 and having twins have the highest...
VIRGINIA STATE
Nature.com

MicroRNA-483-5p accentuates cisplatin-induced acute kidney injury by targeting GPX3

The ability of cisplatin (cis-diamminedichloroplatinum II) toxicity to induce acute kidney injury (AKI) has attracted attention and concern for a long time, but the molecular mechanism of action for cisplatin is not clear. MicroRNA-483 is involved in several diseases, such as tumorigenesis and osteoarthritis, but its renal target and potential role in AKI are unknown. In this study, we explored the pathogenic role and underlying mechanism of miR-483-5p in cisplatin-induced AKI, using transgenic mice, clinical specimen, and in vitro cell line. We found that miR-483-5p was significantly upregulated by cisplatin in a cisplatin-induced mouse model, in serum samples of patients who received cisplatin therapy, and in NRK-52E cells. Overexpression of miR-483-5p in mouse kidneys by stereotactic renal injection of lentiviruses mediated miR-483-5p or generation of conditional miR-483-overexpressing transgenic mice accentuated cisplatin-induced AKI by increasing oxidative stress, promoting apoptosis, and inhibiting autophagy of tubular cells. Furthermore, our results revealed miR-483-5p directly targeted to GPX3, overexpression of which rescued cisplatin-induced AKI by inhibiting oxidative stress and apoptosis of tubular cells, but not by regulating autophagy. Collectively, miR-483-5p is upregulated by cisplatin and exacerbates cisplatin-induced AKI via negative regulation of GPX3 and contributing oxidative stress and tubular cell apoptosis. These findings reveal a pathogenic role for miR-483-5p in cisplatin-induced AKI and suggest a novel target for the diagnosis and treatment of AKI.
CANCER
Anniston Star

St. Clair doctor warning of risk factors during heart health month

PELL CITY — A doctor at St. Vincent's St. Clair is reminding residents to look after risk factors this Heart Health Month. Dr. Jacob Townsend, a cardiologist at the hospital, is reminding residents to be aware of their risk factors and make sure to manage their heart health. He...
PELL CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Nature.com

Targeting ferroptosis in acute kidney injury

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a major public health problem with high incidence and mortality. As a form of programmed cell death (PCD), ferroptosis could be considered as a process of iron accumulation and enhanced lipid peroxidation. Recently, the fundamental roles of ferroptosis in AKI have attracted much attention. The network mechanism of ferroptosis in AKI and its roles in the AKI to chronic kidney disease (CKD) transition is complicated and multifactorial. Strategies targeting ferroptosis show great potential. Here, we review the research progress on ferroptosis and its participation in AKI. We hope that this work will provide clues for further studies of ferroptosis in AKI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Verywell Health

Researchers Identify New Genetic Risk Factors for Migraines

A large study of migraines has identified a long list of genetic risk factors for developing these intense headaches. The February 2022 study, which was published in the journal Nature Genetics, analyzed data from about 873,000 people including 102,084 who experienced migraines. The researchers analyzed the patients’ genetics and found 123 risk factors—86 of which were previously unknown. They also uncovered more genetic information on migraine subtypes than researchers were previously aware of.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Fast Emergence of New COVID Variants Due to Virus’ Capacity for Rapid Burst Evolution

New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy