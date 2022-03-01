ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine: Doncaster ends Russia twinning agreement over Ukraine invasion

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoncaster is to cut all ties with its twin town of Ozyorsk following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mayor Ros Jones said she planned to end the agreement "in outrage to the actions of the Russian President Vladimir Putin". The two towns were linked in the 1990s following the...

www.bbc.com

