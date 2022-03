Harmony Biosciences is priced for limited growth past 2022 despite Wall Street projections of high growth rates through 2024. Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) is a minor pharmaceutical company ($2 billion equity capitalization) with a new medicine approved for rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its main product, WAKIX is a safe, revolutionary medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The drug has been well received by doctors and patients alike with very powerful growth in prescription writing during 2020-21. Harmony has a conservative balance sheet with more cash and current assets than total liabilities. Management has stated it is looking for small complementary drug development asset buys, putting future free cash flow generation to work. The idea is this reinvestment effort will diversify sales and continue company growth several years down the road.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 HOURS AGO