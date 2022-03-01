Best large mortar and pestle

It was a strange experiment to begin with: Amazon, which had gloried in the elimination of the balky traditions and expense of brick-and-mortar bookstores, decided to open its own brick-and-mortar bookstores. (The Seattle Times, Amazon’s hometown paper, noted the inherent irony.) At the time the company seemed confident that this, too, was something they could best the competition at, another opportunity to nudge Barnes & Noble into its grave (although, amazingly, Barnes & Noble isn’t quite dead yet). Seven years after Amazon opened its first location, in Seattle, Reuters reports that the company is shuttering all of its book and 4-Star stores, the latter a weird grab bag of well-reviewed toys and household products arranged with all the logic of an Amazon warehouse. (That is to say, algorithmically.)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO