An Irish council worker who died after being hit by a falling tree has been named locally as Billy Kinsella.The father-of-one was clearing debris from a road close to his home in Co Wexford when he was hit as a tree came down during Storm Eunice.Tributes have been paid to the 59-year-old, from Clonroe in Gorey.Mr Kinsella, an employee of Wexford County Council, had been attending the scene of another fallen tree in Ballythomas when he was fatally injured.Sinn Fein councillor Fionntan O Suilleabhain, who lives close to Mr Kinsella and grew up with his family, was among those to...

