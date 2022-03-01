ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week Returns In April

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant Week is returning to Northern Liberties. Organizers say the...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Pizza Shark adds second Minneapolis location in St. Anthony Main

Wood-fired pizza is coming to the banks of the Mississippi. What's happening: Steve Hark of Entourage Events Group is opening a second Minneapolis location of his new restaurant Pizza Shark in the former Vic's in St. Anthony Main. The Uptown spot, which previously shared space with chicken tender restaurant CHX,...
RESTAURANTS
Connecticut Post

These restaurants have deals for Stamford Restaurant Weeks

Stamford Restaurant Weeks are returning this year from Feb. 21 through March 6. Twenty-nine restaurants will offer special discounted menus showcasing some of their signature dishes,. Prices for the discounted menus range from $14 to $20 for lunch, and $29 to $45 for dinner. Participants will also receive a voucher...
STAMFORD, CT
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Liberties#Philadelphia#Food Drink
1070 KHMO-AM

A Legendary Missouri Frozen Custard Stand Ranked #1 in the USA

I know it is the dead of winter BUT if you are craving a frozen treat the number one place in the USA is apparently located right here in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website, attractionsofamerica.com Ted Drewes Frozen Custard in St. Louis Missouri is the Best Place in the USA to eat frozen custard. A list was created by attractionsofamerica.com called 10 Best Places for Frozen Custard, Ted Drewes came in first followed by Hanks Frozen Custard in Pennsylvania, Leon's Frozen Custard in Milwaukee, Kill Devil's Frozen Custard in North Carolina, and Maple Shade Custard Stand in New Jersey rounding out the top 5. When talking about Ted Drewes the list says...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC New York

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Coming to the Tri-State for the First Time

One of the most popular fried chicken chains in the country, which hasn't had a presence so far in the Northeast, is on the verge of coming to the market in a significant way. Bojangles, known for its chicken and also its iconic biscuits (with a heavy emphasis on breakfast), said this week it struck a franchise deal to open 10 stores in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is Why Chipotle Resisted Drive-Thru Service For So Long

In a time when restaurants with closed dining rooms are commonplace and convenience is becoming an even larger priority (via CNN), one might expect the drive-thru to be an integral part of nearly every fast restaurant chain. But some large chains are still stragglers to the idea of drive-thru service — one of them being Chipotle. Considering how popular the Mexican food chain's bowls, burritos, and other menu items are, one might think that adding the benefits of drive-thru service — including customer convenience and increased revenue, per QSR — would be a no-brainer.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The In-N-Out Invention That Changed Fast Food Forever

In-N-Out is a culinary mainstay over on the West Coast. Known for its steadfast commitment to freshness (one of the reasons the burger chain won't expand eastward, according to Reader's Digest) and a famously "not-so-secret" menu, In-N-Out has entered the history books as a utopia of Double-Double burgers and animal style fries. What some fans may not realize, however, is that In-N-Out is also the birthplace of the modern-day drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Hot Lola’s Will Bring its Cult Chicken Sandwiches to Rosslyn

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Hot Lola’s continues to fire up Arlington with a second location for its cult hit spicy chicken sandwiches opening in Rosslyn (1501 Wilson Boulevard). Chef Kevin Tien’s newest Nashville-meets-Sichuan fried chicken shop also plans to sell booze. The first Hot Lola’s opened at Ballston Quarter (4239 Wilson Boulevard) in May 2019. Tien recently opened Magpie and the Tiger in Petworth, where business partner and chef Caleb Jang whips up his Korean American comfort food. [ARLnow.com]
RESTAURANTS
Daily Herald

Dining bites: Rosemont Restaurant Week, Chicago Northwest Eat Local Week return

It's back! Time to get out and explore the restaurants of Rosemont during the village's annual restaurant week running Sunday through Saturday, March 6-12. From casual to upscale, participating eateries will be offering a variety of three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. Sample dishes from Adobe Gila's, Bub City, Crust Brewing, Murray Bros. Caddyshack, Carlucci Rosemont, Carmine's, Five Roses Pub, Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse, Liberty Tavern, Moretti's Rosemont, Park Tavern, Thorn Restaurant at The Rose Hotel and Truluck's. For menus and reservations, see rosemontrestaurantweek.com/.
ROSEMONT, IL
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Reflecting on Restaurant Week

Taste Tri-Valley highlights the best in local food and drink. The second annual Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week kicked off in grand style with a Chef Collaboration Dinner on Feb. 17 and continued for 10 delicious days. Slideshow. Held at Sabio on Main in Pleasanton, the collaboration dinner sold out in...
PLEASANTON, CA
Marin Independent Journal

A return to normalcy for bars and restaurants means a return to rules

If you are of the Christian persuasion and are reading this article online on Tuesday, then for you it is Mardi Gras, aka Fat Tuesday, and if you are reading it in the paper on Wednesday, it is Lent. The two could not be more different. One is about pancakes and, um, beads, and the other is about not having pancakes or getting beads. And that difference happens at precisely midnight, as if sin and repentance are really subject to the ticking of a clock. And what clock where? Pacific Standard Time? Mountain Time? Clocks are not the same everywhere, not to mention that neither are the days of the week or even the calendars. Just ask the Orthodox Christians of Ukraine and Russia. Their Lent doesn’t start until next week.
RESTAURANTS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincy Seltzer Fest To Return This April

Oakley's Fowling Warehouse — an entertainment franchise that capitalizes on the bowling-meets-football tailgating game — is hosting its second annual Cincy Seltzer Fest this spring. From April 29-30, attendees will be able to sample “close to a hundred different seltzers,” according to a release. Over 900...
FESTIVAL
WILX-TV

Beerfest at the Ballpark returning in April

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 8th Annual Beerfest at the Ballpark, or BATB, is returning to Jackson Field this spring. BATB will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The outdoor beer, cider, hard seltzer, mead, spirits, and wine festival will include live music and...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy