We've heard this argument before. "We need to move away from fossil fuels to save the planet and end all wars over oil and energy!" Okay, Sunflower...whatever you say. Outside of the enclaves of smug, self importance that dot the coastal sections of our (once) great nation, it is difficult to find a groundswell of people who will be convinced that the time to move to electric vehicles is now. Even with the world seemingly on the brink of geo-political meltdown, I love my SUV. And Lubbock, is a pickup truck kinda town. Always has been, always will be.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO