ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

By Jeff
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Police Arrest Man Atop Pizza Shop

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Montana man accused of stealing a pickup out of Oregon was arrested on top of a pizza shop Wednesday morning in Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ransford, 25, has been charged with grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing officers, and leaving the scene of a crash for allegedly running from police as he entered the Gem State. ISP had gotten a call from their counterparts in Oregon saying a stolen pickup was headed east into Idaho on Interstate 84. A trooper spotted the pickup at around 10:18 a.m. and tried to pull it over however, the driver continued on. Eventually, troopers used a spike stripe to disable the vehicle which crashed down an embankment and into a fence. Ransford allegedly took off on foot towards a pizza restaurant and managed to climb onto the roof. Police, with help from the Caldwell Fire Department, used a ladder truck to get on the roof and arrest Ransford. ISP said the family that owns the pickup was happy that it and the items inside were recovered because they were very meaningful to them.
CALDWELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

There Are Currently Over 1,080 Active Twin Falls County Warrants

For those living in Twin Falls County who might not know, each day the sheriff's office updates records regarding individuals who are being arraigned for various crimes, those who have been recently arrested or released, and people who have broken the law and have active warrants out. The current number of active warrants for the county is well over 1,000, according to data available to everyone online.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Cars
98.3 The Snake

Man in Stolen Jeep Arrested by Idaho State Police after Chase

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Washington man is behind bars following a high-speed police pursuit in a Jeep Tuesday on the interstate near Mountain Home. According to Idaho State Police, Kyle Sherwood, 25, was charged with eluding an officer and grand theft for running from Mountain Home Police and ISP troopers Tuesday afternoon. Allegedly the man had left a gas station without paying and it was later learned the Jeep had been stolen out of Colorado. The driver got on Interstate 84 and headed west reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to ISP. Troopers used a spike stripe to stop the Jeep, which deflated the tires, but the driver continued on into Ada County. The driver got off the interstate where a trooper was able to use his patrol car to stop the Jeep. Sherwood was taken to a Boise hospital for treatment and later released into police custody.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
98.3 The Snake

House Under Renovation Catches Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning near Burley. According the City of Burley Fire Department, just after midnight, a fire broke out at a house southeast of town. When the first crews arrived the structure was engulfed by flames. Fire crews from Declo were called to help put out the blaze. The house was not occupied because it was under renovation. No injuries were reported. It took several hours before the fire was completely under control and out.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

2022 Filer Gun Show Coming Up Later This Month

Living in Idaho, owning a gun is pretty much a requirement. It has been a joke that when you move here, they hand you a gun at the border and if you buy a home a gun comes with it as well. While these are not true, it does show how popular they are in the state and especially in the Twin Falls area. If you don't own one you should, and if you do own one you should own more. A great place to find everything you need is often at gun shows and there is one taking place this month in the Twin Falls area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Cars
98.3 The Snake

Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are investigating what is being called a "suspicious" incident involving a Buhl individual. The Buhl Police Department posted on social media a brief statement saying their department, Twin Falls Police, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office are involved in the active investigation. Buhl Police said the incident in question happened on February 22, and involved someone who lives in Buhl. It could not release any more details and asked the public to be patient as more details would be released later. KLIX News Radio will have more information as it becomes available.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Road Work Will Close Hankins and Addison in Twin Falls (March 6)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road work at a Twin Falls intersection east of town will force road closures this weekend. The City of Twin Falls announced repair crews will begin work Sunday, March 6, to replace a damaged traffic signal at Hankins Drive and Addison Avenue. The work will shut down the intersection to non-local traffic. "During signal replacement on Sunday, both lanes on Hankins Road South from Falls Avenue to Kimberly Road will be closed to thru traffic. And both lanes on Addison Avenue East from Eastland Drive to Champlin Road will also be closed to thru traffic. Non-local traffic should use Kimberly Road or Falls Avenue, as well as Eastland Drive or Champlin Road, to detour around the project area." said the city in the announcement. The work on the signal should wrap up later Sunday afternoon. The next day, March 7, other crews will begin work on a manhole installation at the same intersection, closing it down again. According to the city, Hankins Road South between Addison Avenue and Elizabeth Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic until March 12.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Buhl Has Furry Adorable Residents Taking Over the Town

The wildlife in Idaho is beautiful, sometimes cute, sometimes dangerous, and can be delicious too. The wild animals in the area are a huge part of living in Idaho, and it is not uncommon to see some sort of beautiful creature every day. It doesn't take long to find out which animals are overpopulated and which ones are rare to see. It is common knowledge that rock chucks are everywhere and seem to take over certain parts of town, but there is another animal that is quickly taking over a town in Twin Falls county.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Cyclists Attacked By Raging Bull During Race

During the Bianchi Rock Cobbler off-road race in Bakersfield, three participants were attacked by a bull. According to KMPH, of the three cyclists attacked, two of them were able to finish the race. The third man wanted to finish the race but was advised by people around him to quit. Videos of the bull attack can be found online, including Twitter and YouTube:
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
98.3 The Snake

Kuna Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash Saturday

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Kuna man died in a snowmobile crash Saturday in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the man was identified as Joshua Dombi who was killed Saturday afternoon while snowmobiling south of the Beseech Stage Stop on Warre Wagon Road northeast of McCall. The person that reported the crash said the snowmobiler had hit a tree and was unconscious. "Due to the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching McCall Fire and Rescue. Life Flight was also dispatched. It was later learned that CPR was in progress," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The incident remains under investigation.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Jerome 25-year-old Killed in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in a crash that killed a young man and injured another Saturday afternoon near Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at around 1:23 p.m. to 4500 N and 1600 E, just north of Buhl for a crash involving two pickups. ISP said a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed west in a Ford F150 on 45000 and failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a GMC pickup headed north on 1600 on the passenger side. The Ford rolled and ended up on the north side of the intersection. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The 57-year-old driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital. ISP found evidence at the scene showing that alcohol could be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation. The crash blocked traffic for five hours. ISP said Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District, and Air Saint Luke's responded to the scene.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Crews Respond to Attic Fire in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Burley that displaced a family. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Albion. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the attic area. A family of five, three adults and two children, were able to get out of the house uninjured. When firefighters entered the home they found the blaze above the living room area and quickly had it under control in about 25 minutes and fully out in about another hour. Ten firefighters along with the chief responded to the blaze. An electrical issue is thought to be the cause of the fire. Estimated damage to the home is around $15,000, according to the fire department. The Burley Fire Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Car Going the Wrong Way Crashes Into Truck on Interstate Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash Sunday sent people to the hospital and blocked traffic on the interstate near Wendell for several hours. According to Idaho State Police, a 29-year-old woman from Hagerman in a Volkswagen Jetta entered Interstate 84 going the wrong direction in the eastbound lane, and crashed with a semi-truck at around 4 a.m. The 28-year-old driver of the semi from Abbotsford, British Columbia, and his passenger were taken to an area hospital; they both had been wearing their seat belts. The driver of the Jetta was not buckled in. The crash blocked traffic for about seven hours while crews cleared the scene.
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy