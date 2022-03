Since Gov. Charlie Baker announced in December that he wouldn’t seek a third term, some version of “what’s next” has been a common question for the governor. The latest iteration of that query came Thursday during Baker’s “Ask the Governor” segment on GBH Radio, when a Dedham resident named Greg called in. “My question to you is —and I know the answer, but I’m going to ask anyway — when are you going to run for president?” said the man, who introduced himself as a “total fan” of Baker’s.

DEDHAM, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO