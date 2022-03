Amazon will close all of its brick-and-mortar 4-Star, Books and Pop Up stores across the country, the company said on Thursday. The closure will affect four Massachusetts stores. Amazon 4-Star stores in Natick and Millbury will close as well as Amazon Books store in Lynnfield and Dedham. The 4-Star store in Millbury opened within the last several months.

MILLBURY, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO