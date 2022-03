Emirates' boss Tim Clark isn't ruling out canceling a longstanding Boeing 777X order if the aircraft manufacturer doesn't get its production problems in order. Emirates placed a blockbuster order for the then still on the drawing board plane back in 2014, with deliveries set to begin in 2020. That order has gradually been whittled down as Boeing kept pushing the delivery timeline back. For some time, an exasperated Tim Clark has threatened to cancel the order and revisited the idea in a recent interview.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO