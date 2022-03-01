First Warn 5: Tuesday morning, March 1

Good Tuesday morning, Happy Paczki Day! We hope your week got off to a good start yesterday. The snow showers didn't amount to much yesterday afternoon, if anything at all, owing to amount of dry air we still had just above the surface. Today sees minimal rain and snow shower chances much like Monday, but we are tracking a slightly more organized system on Wednesday. In the temperature department, things will be mild today!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO