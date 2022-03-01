First Warn 5: Tuesday morning, March 1

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central Minnesota in effect through 6 pm Tuesday evening -- including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties (+more). Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches likely. Locally higher...
Good Tuesday morning, Happy Paczki Day! We hope your week got off to a good start yesterday. The snow showers didn't amount to much yesterday afternoon, if anything at all, owing to amount of dry air we still had just above the surface. Today sees minimal rain and snow shower chances much like Monday, but we are tracking a slightly more organized system on Wednesday. In the temperature department, things will be mild today!
Good Sunday afternoon, we hope your weekend has been going well! Yesterday saw a good amount of sunshine after the morning flurries. A few flurries are still around, mostly for the Thumb, at this midday hour. There have been more clouds today, but we'll still see some peeks of sun here and there!
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Tuesday. Freezing drizzle overnight and light, blowing snow early Tuesday morning will cause low visibility and slick conditions during the morning commute. Any untreated roadways will be slick for the morning commute Tuesday. Drivers are urged to take caution.
That mild, spring-like air we enjoyed over the last two days will be exiting the region today leading to a return to frigid conditions for the remainder of the week. A strong cold front is moving through the region this morning leading to a sharp drop in temperatures this morning. These temps will drop from the 50s/60s at 6am, down to 20s/30s by 9am.
Conditions are going to be so cold Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in East Idaho that the National Weather Service is urging people to avoid being outdoors.
And if you have pets, don't leave them outdoors either.
The weather service has issued multiple wind chill warnings for East Idaho because of the dangerously cold wind chill.
Temperatures are dropping again with most of the area about 8 to 12 degrees below average. Coastal areas will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will be even cooler in the interior and at higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for all mountain areas...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Isolated showers and a rumble of thunder are possible Monday night. Freezing drizzle is possible early Tuesday morning, otherwise expect much colder air and decreasing clouds. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the upper 20s. Highs will stay in the 20s through Friday. Light snow...
Two back-to-back winter storms are expected to bring snow, ice and gusty winds to parts of the U.S. starting this weekend as meteorological spring sets in. On Saturday and Sunday, a storm system making its way across the middle of the country is expected to bring the risk of both wintry weather and severe storms.
