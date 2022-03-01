ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toyota supplier cyberattack shows big vulnerability that small firms bring

By Elaine Lies
Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The cyberattack on a Toyota Motor Corp supplier that brought the automaker’s domestic production to a halt shows how more vulnerable small firms can pose a big threat that Japan needs to do more to address, cybersecurity specialists said. No information was available about...

UPI News

Toyota halts operations in Japan after suspected cyberattack

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Toyota announced Monday that it would be shutting down production at all of its domestic plants for a day amid reports that one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack. The world's largest car manufacturer said in a statement that it would be...
ECONOMY
Motorious

Russia Accused Of Toyota Cyberattack

As if we didn’t already have a car shortage problem…. On Monday at 7 pm Japan time, the largest automaker in the world, Toyota, announced it was the victim of a cyberattack. As a result, the company had to shut down all plant operations for Tuesday as its supply management system and subsidiaries were affected.
WORLD
