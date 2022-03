Clayton Echard has been put through the wringer since being announced as the lead of The Bachelor for Season 26. First of all, ABC grossly mishandled Echard’s announcement, remaining mum even as his name leaked in the media before fans were introduced to him on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. He faced insurmountable levels of scrutiny before his season and was wholly unprepared to face arguably the worst villain in franchise history, Shanae Ankney, leading to continued backlash over his handling of that situation. It’s been so much that Echard has even admitted he regretted joining The Bachelor for a time, and I wholly sympathize.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO