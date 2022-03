BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids love splashing through puddles in the rain, so you may as well add to their fun with a pair of comfortable and colorful rain boots. Make sure your child’s rain boots fit properly and are both comfortable and waterproof. Look for kids’ boots that are made with high-quality, durable materials so they will last longer.

APPAREL ・ 1 HOUR AGO