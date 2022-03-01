ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Research Bits: March 1

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Princeton University developed a large-scale high-frequency antenna array using thin-film materials. “To achieve these large dimensions, people have tried discrete integration of hundreds of little microchips. But that’s not practical — it’s not low-cost, it’s not reliable, it’s not scalable on a wireless systems level,” said senior study author...

semiengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
Boston

MIT scientists have done the ‘impossible’ with new super-thin, stronger-than-steel sheets

The breakthrough polymer could wind up protecting everything from cell phones to houses and bridges. Using a new polymerization technique, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have made a material that shows promise as both a durable coating and a strong structural element, and is easier than some materials to manufacture in large quantities.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Hebrew University#Science And Technology#Princeton University#Lcd
Nature.com

The plastic littering a beach can be tracked to its source

Simulations of plastic particles’ travels on ocean currents can help scientists to identify sources of coastal pollution1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90 per issue. All prices are...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Earliest humans, HIV variant and breakthrough COVID

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Evidence of Europe’s first Homo sapiens found in French cave. A study published on 9 February argues that distinctive stone tools and a lone child’s tooth were left by H. sapiens during a short stay, some 54,000 years ago — and not by Neanderthals, who lived in the rock shelter for thousands of years before and after that time (L. Slimak et al. Sci. Adv. 8, eabj9496; 2022).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists combine AI and atomic-scale images in pursuit of better batteries

Today's rechargeable batteries are a wonder, but far from perfect. Eventually, they all wear out, begetting expensive replacements and recycling. "But what if batteries were indestructible?" asks William Chueh, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and senior author of a new paper detailing a first-of-its-kind analytical approach to building better batteries that could help speed that day. The study appears in the journal Nature Materials.
ENGINEERING
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Futurity

To avoid mosquito bites, wear the right colors

Beating the bite of mosquitoes this spring and summer could hinge on your attire and your skin, a new study shows. A common mosquito species—after detecting a telltale gas that we exhale—flies toward specific colors, including red, orange, black, and cyan. The mosquitoes ignore other colors, such as green, purple, blue, and white.
LIFESTYLE
Medical News Today

What is nomophobia?

Nomophobia, or “NO MObile PHone PhoBIA” is a psychological group of symptoms in which a person experiences fear or anxiety about not having mobile phone connectivity. While some people may dislike the idea of going without their phone for prolonged periods, others experience fear or anxiety about losing connectivity from their mobile phone. This is known as nomophobia.
MENTAL HEALTH
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

New method to produce chemically modified mRNA developed

In a recent study, the research group at the University of Cologne's Institute of Organic Chemistry led by Professor Dr. Stephanie Kath-Schorr describes a novel method for the enzymatic production of synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA). While natural base modifications of mRNA are already being used—for example by BioNTech/Pfizer for the production of their coronavirus vaccine—this newly developed mRNA additionally contains site-specifically introduced, non-natural nucleotides. Nucleotides are molecules that function as the basic building blocks of RNA. This new approach using non-natural nucleotides allows the scientists to study how mRNA is introduced into cells and to observe how the newly introduced information spreads at the cellular level. This in turn promises better therapeutic applications in the long run. The article has appeared in Chemical Science.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Intracranial recordings in humans reveal specific hippocampal spectral and dorsal vs. ventral connectivity signatures during visual, attention and memory tasks

Invasive brain recordings using many electrodes across a wide range of tasks provide a unique opportunity to study the role of oscillatory patterning and functional connectivity. We used large-scale recordings (stereo EEG) within and beyond the human hippocampus to investigate the role of distinct frequency oscillations during real-time execution of visual, attention and memory tasks in eight epileptic patients. We found that activity patterns in the hippocampus showed task and frequency dependent properties. Importantly, we found distinct connectivity signatures, in particular concerning parietal-hippocampal connectivity, thus revealing large scale synchronization of networks involved in memory tasks. Comparing the power per frequency band, across tasks and hippocampal regions (anterior/posterior) we confirmed a main effect of frequency band (p"‰="‰0.002). Gamma band activity was higher for visuo-spatial memory tasks in the anterior hippocampus. Further, we found that alpha and beta band activity in posterior hippocampus had larger modulation for high memory load visual tasks (p"‰="‰0.004). Three functional connectivity task related networks were identified: (dorsal) parietal-hippocampus (visual attention and memory), ventral stream- hippocampus and hippocampal-frontal connections (mainly tasks involving face recognition or object based search). These findings support the critical role of oscillatory patterning in the hippocampus during visual and memory tasks and suggests the presence of task related spectral and functional connectivity signatures. These results show that the use of large scale human intracranial recordings can validate the role of oscillatory and functional connectivity patterns across a broad range of cognitive domains.
GOOGLE
GeekyGadgets

Nikon robotic joint C3 eMotion intelligent actuator unit range extended

Nikon has announced the expansion of its robotic joint C3 eMotion intelligent actuator unit range. Each unit combines vital robotic joint component such as a motor, speed reducer, motor driver, brake and encoders all in one small compact unit. Nicole has this week added IAU-30 and IAU-300 to the range, offering the option to choose from different torque, size and other features depending on your application.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Controlling the speed of magnetic devices

In an international collaboration led by scientists from the Fritz Haber Institute in Berlin, a novel approach to controlling the speed of magnetic processes has been developed. A fundamental limitation on the speed at which magnetic materials can be manipulated, for example for data storage, is given by the dissipation...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy