Research Bits: March 1

Invasive brain recordings using many electrodes across a wide range of tasks provide a unique opportunity to study the role of oscillatory patterning and functional connectivity. We used large-scale recordings (stereo EEG) within and beyond the human hippocampus to investigate the role of distinct frequency oscillations during real-time execution of visual, attention and memory tasks in eight epileptic patients. We found that activity patterns in the hippocampus showed task and frequency dependent properties. Importantly, we found distinct connectivity signatures, in particular concerning parietal-hippocampal connectivity, thus revealing large scale synchronization of networks involved in memory tasks. Comparing the power per frequency band, across tasks and hippocampal regions (anterior/posterior) we confirmed a main effect of frequency band (p"‰="‰0.002). Gamma band activity was higher for visuo-spatial memory tasks in the anterior hippocampus. Further, we found that alpha and beta band activity in posterior hippocampus had larger modulation for high memory load visual tasks (p"‰="‰0.004). Three functional connectivity task related networks were identified: (dorsal) parietal-hippocampus (visual attention and memory), ventral stream- hippocampus and hippocampal-frontal connections (mainly tasks involving face recognition or object based search). These findings support the critical role of oscillatory patterning in the hippocampus during visual and memory tasks and suggests the presence of task related spectral and functional connectivity signatures. These results show that the use of large scale human intracranial recordings can validate the role of oscillatory and functional connectivity patterns across a broad range of cognitive domains.

