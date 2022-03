The plot of the Tomb Raider trilogy might have been different if its writers had had their way. In a tweet, Rhianna Pratchett - lead writer on both Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider - claimed she wasn't a fan of the focus Rise of the Tomb Raider places on Lara Croft's father. Pratchett explains that the decision to make Lara's dad the driving force for the character's adventure was beyond her control. Despite not agreeing that that was the right direction for Lara, Pratchett says she "Had to make peace with it" in order to do her job.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 43 MINUTES AGO