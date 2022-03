WHAT WE KNOW: Orion is three-fourths of the way through its fiscal year, and Finance Chairman Steve Newman reported to the village board Monday on the budget. WHAT'S NEW: With 75% of the year in the rear-view mirror, revenue is at 88% of budget and spending is at 75.8% of budget. Just shy of $1.033 million has been spent on the 7th Street and 11th Avenue projects, including $270,000 more than the village budgeted for the projects. Newman said the village still had $300,000 to be spent in the fourth quarter, but the situation is still good.

ORION, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO