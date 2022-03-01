ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCC Intelligent GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.12, revenue of $187.1M beats by $4.82M

By Gaurav Batavia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCCC Intelligent press release (NYSE:CCCS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.10...

Costco delivers strong quarter, eyes higher membership fees

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) impressed again with comparable sales growth of 11.1% in Q4 excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations to easily beat the consensus mark estimate of 8.74%. Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating on Costco (COST) following the report. Analyst Edward Kelly: "While sales were generally...
Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
Texas Roadhouse: Keeping Close Tabs On This Winner

TXRH has a track record of successfully growing brands, and more importantly, doing so profitably. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has delivered strong growth over the last 10 years, with revenue growing at a median rate of close to 11%. Thanks to its strategy of consistently opening new restaurants, stimulating comparable sales growth, and offering attractive prices to customers, THRX outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200 percentage points over the last decade. I believe the company is in a good position to continue delivering strong results to shareholders. In terms of valuation, THRX is not cheap at the moment, trading at more than 24x LTM free cash flow. I will add this stock to my watchlist and I will be looking to accumulate below $70 per share.
SM Energy GAAP EPS of $3.43 beats by $2.71, revenue of $854.96M beats by $259.73M

Revenue of $854.96M (+166.9% Y/Y) beats by $259.73M. I think the oil percentage falling spooked the market, my guess. Wish they'd give an estimate of EBITDAX for 2022 at current spot prices and hedges. IE what is FCF. Estimate on here said $900m for 2022, prices have moved up a bit in oil at least. 25 mm b oil per year and another $10 would mean over $1.1B in fcf? End of year EV was about $5.3B at $30 per share.
Cerus GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.03, revenue of $39.87M in-line

Revenue of $39.87M (+41.4% Y/Y) in-line. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.4 million at December 31, 2021. 30 years in business and still cannot make a profit. 30 years in business and still no sales in Asia. 30 years in business and the stock price is stuck <$5. 30 years in business…….Get the picture ? This management has had the world’s slowest ramp up. Well at least the non-cash compensation for everyone within Cerus has gone up so they are happy.
Sprout Social Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $53.27M beats by $1.99M

Sprout Social press release (NASDAQ:SPT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $53.27M (+42.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.99M. The company grew number of customers to 31,762 as of December 31, 2021, up 19% Y/Y, grew number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR to 4,917 customers as of December 31, 2021, up 56% Y/Y, grew number of customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR to 610 customers as of December 31, 2021, up 91% Y/Y.
