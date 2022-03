Four people were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday. A man and woman, 30 and 35, were sitting in a parked car in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue about 1 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the right hand, and the woman in the left leg and back, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was in critical condition, police said. The man was in good condition, officials said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO