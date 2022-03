WADESBORO — The Anson County Commissioners honored Pee Dee Electric at their March meeting, adopting the “Pee Dee Proclamation.”. The proclamation commends the new headquarters in Lilesville as well as Pee Dee Electric’s service to Anson County. The new facility benefits Anson citizens, and Pee Dee Electric is also helping build the new business park nearby. Both the Pee Dee Electric headquarters and the business park will bring new economic opportunities to Anson County.

ANSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO