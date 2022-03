Lauren Dana Ellman is an NYC-based writer and editor whose work has been featured in publications including ELLE, POPSUGAR, Self, and Brides, among other lifestyle-oriented publications. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in magazine journalism. When she's not glued to her iPhone or computer screen, you can find her playing with her puppy, booking her next trip, or purchasing yet another piece of home decor she doesn't need.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO