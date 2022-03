Derek Jeter Stepped Down as Marlins CEO

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter announced his decision to step down from his position as CEO of the Miami Marlins effective immediately.

Jeter released an official statement through his media outlet, The Players' Tribune on Monday (February 28) confirming the mutual agreement between himself and the Marlins to end their working relationship and his sale of shares in the organization.

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter said. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.

"My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home. The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team."

Jeter purchased a 4% stake in the Marlins in 2017, a move that was unanimously approved by all 29 other MLB team owners at the time and made him the first and still only Black chief executive officer in the league.

The five-time World Series champion retired from his playing career after 20 MLB seasons -- all with the New York Yankees -- in 2014.

