Russia to spend up to $10 billion from rainy-day fund on buying Russian shares, source says

As the drumbeat of Western sanctions against Russia gets louder, Moscow is looking to fight back and insulate its economy from the penalties. Vladimir Putin has already hardened capital controls, banning all Russian residents and companies from transferring foreign currency abroad to prop up the plummeting ruble. The steps include a ban on payments of hard currency made to foreigners "in connection with [new] loan agreements," and some say it could even lead to a default on Russian debt, an occurrence that last happened in 1998 and Russia vowed never to happen again.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO