ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

OnPolitics: Everything to know about Biden's State of the Union

By Amy Nakamura and Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeAhw_0eSEaPss00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198QDH_0eSEaPss00
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: President Joe Biden addresses a Joint Session of Congress, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris behind, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC Wednesday April 28, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images) Pool, Getty Images

Good morning, OnPolitics readers!

As President Joe Biden prepares to give his first State of the Union address , we're bringing you a special morning edition of OnPolitics to prep you for the big night in Washington.

Biden's speech will be the first such address since the final one given by former President Donald Trump in February 2020. Biden spoke to a joint session in April, on the eve of his first 100 days in office.

It's Amy and Chelsey with all things SOTU.

What is the State of the Union?

The State of the Union is an annual message from the president to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The address dates back to the founding of the United States and is mandated in Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution, which states the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

How do I watch the SOTU?

The address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

It will be carried by all major TV news networks (CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS) and cable news networks, including Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

NPR will also carry the address.

The speech will also be live-streamed by the White House and many organizations, including USA TODAY.

What will Biden talk about?

Biden’s remarks to a joint session of Congress will give him a chance to trumpet his administration’s accomplishments during his first year in office and lay out policy goals for the coming year. He's expected to address Russia's recent invasion into Ukraine, the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

Party Responses to the SOTU

Once President Joe Biden leaves the podium after giving his first State of the Union Tuesday, two political leaders will deliver separate responses to the address: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for the Republican Party and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Reynolds has been on the front lines of Republican governors pushing back against what they call government overreach throughout the pandemic, and it's garnered her national attention. Reynolds is widely expected to seek reelection in 2022, though she has not formally announced a campaign.

Biden, a Democrat, has faced plummeting approval ratings in Iowa. According to a November Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 62% of Iowans disapproved of the job Biden was doing as president. Another third, 33%, approved, and 6% were not sure.

Although a member of Biden's own party, Tlaib will speak on behalf of the independent Working Families Party. It is a first for the Michigan Democrat, who has come to represent the progressive movement on Capitol Hill along with several other female members of Congress.

USA TODAY is live streaming the State of the Union. Here's where you can watch . — Amy and Chelsey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: Everything to know about Biden's State of the Union

Comments / 14

Related
Washington Times

Poll asks Americans: Should Trump run again?

So will former President Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? The question haunts his rivals, delights his fans and lends a steady stream of story possibilities to the news media. Now comes a CBS News poll released Tuesday that has queried the public about whether Mr. Trump should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The myth that won’t die: Why do Republicans keep insisting Michelle Obama could run in 2024?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend, a straw poll speculated Democrats’ 2024 nominee. And in a peculiar twist, the leading candidate was not incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Rather, CPAC attendees said that the leading candidates were former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, with Ms Clinton receiving 22 per cent and Ms Obama receiving 17 per cent of votes. Only 14 per cent of conservative attendees said Mr Biden would run.Similarly, Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official in the Trump administration, praised Ms Obama. “For all of these people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump says he doesn’t think Biden will run for second term and claims he is beating his successor in the polls

Donald Trump has said he does not believe Joe Biden will run again for president and described the Democrat as being “so bad”, in further remarks about the 2024 presidential election. The former Republican president told hosts ofThe Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Tuesday that he did not approve of Mr Biden’s record and did not believe his 2020 opponent would run again in 2024. “I don’t think he’s going to run, or I don’t think he’s — you know, he could run and maybe somebody would run against him, and that’s very rare, that something like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Criticized: VPOTUS A 'Lazy' And 'Incompetent Diversity Hire'? Former Senator's Marriage With Doug Emhoff Reportedly In Crisis

A Joe Biden supporter lambasted Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States. The 57-year-old politician made history as the is the first vice president and highest-ranking female official, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tv News#Capitol Hill#Senate#Cbs#Abc#Pbs#Fox News#Fox Business Network#Cnn#Msnbc#C Span#Npr#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Jill Biden makes fun of her husband’s VP confusion as poll shows most Americans question Joe Biden’s mental capacity

Jill Biden appeared to mock her husband’s repeated mix-ups of calling Kamala Harris the president of the United States.The first lady mistakenly introduced the vice president as the president during a White House event to mark Black History Month."Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the Uni… the vice president," she began before the room broke out in laughter and applause.The actual president turned in Ms Harris’ direction before lifting his arms and bowing his head in feigned defeat, going along with the joke."I just said to make you laugh," Ms Biden said to explain fumble.Mr Biden comes under increased...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

404K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy