Best fall cologne

Raise your hand if you're an accessory hoarder. If your arm is skyward, be prepared to add to your jewelry box, sunglass drawer, and hat collection because designers recently debuted their fall-winter 2022 collections. New York Fashion Week just ended, and we're already seeing new accessory trends emerging from our favorite shows. Three-dimensional florals, in particular, seem to be in bloom: Ulla Johnson continued her ethereal boho vibe with gilded flower earrings that graced models' collarbones; at Brandon Maxwell, silver roses wrapped around wrists; and Carolina Herrera presented purple perennial cocktail rings that will perk up any outfit. When it comes to headgear, Laquan Smith styled trapper hats with mini dresses, and Kim Shui maintains that the bucket hat is still going strong. And to no one's surprise, minimalist colored sunglasses are having a moment, seen at Christian Siriano and Coach.
