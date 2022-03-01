Best fall cologne

While we're still over here in the cold, waiting to go all-in on spring 2022 makeup trends (why do the last few months of winter feel so looong), the fashion world has already moved on to fall 2022. In the words of Ariana Grande, thank you, next. What's coming up for 2022 makeup trends? Hint: Not the typical fall colors and textures that you might assume. Of course, wear whatever you want whenever you want, but if you like sticking to the trends and switching things up, you've come to the right place. We rounded up the best fall makeup trends 2022 will bring and share breakdowns of all the looks below. Spring fall can't come soon enough.

MAKEUP ・ 13 DAYS AGO