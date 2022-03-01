ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Best fall cologne

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With summer winding down and fall approaching, you may be in search of ways to refresh your look, but you should not overlook your personal scent. Fall evokes many aromas and fragrances, and various colognes match the season well, including warm...

www.nbc4i.com

Elle

All the Best Shoes Walking the Fall 2022 Runways

When it comes to the best season of footwear, fall wins every time. The temperate weather means you can risk sandals without frostbite, then when the mercury drops, you can switch to shearling boots. So it's no wonder that the FW22 runways are a spectrum of options that we can't wait to step out in. If you're partial to stilettos, look to Carolina Herrera and Kim Shui. On the opposite end, Coach calls to the creatures of comforts with footwear reminiscent of cozy Uggs. And for those in the middle, try the return of chunky platforms at Altuzarra. Ahead, see more of our favorite shoes of the year so far.
NBC4 Columbus

The best Toto toilet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re contemplating a full bathroom remodel or just need to change out an existing toilet, you will need to consider which type and brand of toilet you will install. Toto is a Japanese company with over 100 years of experience in designing and manufacturing bathroom equipment. The company’s toilets are made to the highest standards and incorporate many modern features and water-saving technologies.
NBC4 Columbus

Best stroller fan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Babies and toddlers can get just as sweaty and uncomfortable on hot days as adults. Being surrounded by a stroller that blocks a lot of airflow further increases the chances of this happening. If you want your little one to enjoy the ride, consider getting them a stroller fan to help keep them cool.
NBC4 Columbus

Best Lego Flash

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The DC Comics character The Flash is a superhero who has been featured in Lego movies and sets, and his own TV series. A Flash movie set for release in 2022 is set to feature two versions of Batman played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, and will be the first major Hollywood production with The Flash as the primary protagonist.
NBC4 Columbus

Best ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Almost every noteworthy mainstream franchise is getting a line of Funko Pop toys, and that includes most Disney films. “The Lion King” is one of the most popular Disney films ever made—it even got a live-action remake in 2019. Both the original animated film and the live-action remake have Funko Pop toys that are a must-have for any fan. For those who love Mufasa in the original film, check out the Funko Pop Disney: Lion King – Mufasa Toy.
Elle

The Best Hair Looks from the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Runways

Each season NYFW rolls around is a new opportunity to update your inspiration boards. And hot off of the Fall/Winter 2022 shows are plenty of looks to envison in your hair future. One of the biggest Fall 2022 hairstyle trends spotted is variations of a classic ponytail. Sounds boring? Far from it. Allow The Blonds' "shattered" braided iteration of the pony to spark your creativity. Or the low ponytails that were also all the rage at Bronx and Banco and Christian Cowan. Designers like L'Agence and PatBo went a different route, coasting on smooth, subtle waves. There are lots of hairstyle ideas to play with, and most, if not all, are no-fuss and easy to recreate with the right products. Scroll down to see what NYFW hair looks we've been fawning over this week.
NBC4 Columbus

Best toy castle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids have played with toy castles for years, and it’s not hard to see why. The fantasy realm of knights, wizards and princesses open up a world of possibility to young minds, encouraging boundless creativity and imagination. These toys...
NBC4 Columbus

Best recliners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to single-occupancy furniture, nothing quite matches the comfort of a great recliner. Far from a simple piece of furniture, the modern recliner is often equipped with an array of special features and tech advancements that elevate it to another level of luxury. That doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune on a high-quality recliner — there are plenty of affordable options, as well as high-end models.
Elle

From Necklaces to Sunglasses, Here are the Best Accessories of Fall 2022

Raise your hand if you're an accessory hoarder. If your arm is skyward, be prepared to add to your jewelry box, sunglass drawer, and hat collection because designers recently debuted their fall-winter 2022 collections. New York Fashion Week just ended, and we're already seeing new accessory trends emerging from our favorite shows. Three-dimensional florals, in particular, seem to be in bloom: Ulla Johnson continued her ethereal boho vibe with gilded flower earrings that graced models' collarbones; at Brandon Maxwell, silver roses wrapped around wrists; and Carolina Herrera presented purple perennial cocktail rings that will perk up any outfit. When it comes to headgear, Laquan Smith styled trapper hats with mini dresses, and Kim Shui maintains that the bucket hat is still going strong. And to no one's surprise, minimalist colored sunglasses are having a moment, seen at Christian Siriano and Coach.
NBC4 Columbus

Best Sofia the First toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Princess Sofia captured the world’s attention as one of the first young girl Disney princesses. Always dressed in her royal purple dress with a matching magical amulet, viewers of her eponymous TV show follow her on all of her adventures through the Kingdoms. Sofia is a smart and precocious princess who is loyal to her friends and family and kind to animals. If you are looking for “Sofia the First” toys, check out the top choice, a set of Princess Sofia the First & Princess Amber dolls.
Cosmopolitan

Fall Makeup Trends 2022: The Best Looks and Products to DIY Them

While we're still over here in the cold, waiting to go all-in on spring 2022 makeup trends (why do the last few months of winter feel so looong), the fashion world has already moved on to fall 2022. In the words of Ariana Grande, thank you, next. What's coming up for 2022 makeup trends? Hint: Not the typical fall colors and textures that you might assume. Of course, wear whatever you want whenever you want, but if you like sticking to the trends and switching things up, you've come to the right place. We rounded up the best fall makeup trends 2022 will bring and share breakdowns of all the looks below. Spring fall can't come soon enough.
NBC4 Columbus

T-Mobile introducing affordable home internet options

It’s hard to believe in the era of technology, there still remains a digital divide. More people are working from home, and virtual classrooms are becoming a key piece of today’s learning environment. This is why home internet has become essential for every household, and T-Mobile is working to close that divide when it comes to home internet options.
NBC4 Columbus

Best fleece vest

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As soon as the weather gets colder, folks pull their coats out of the closet and get ready for a wardrobe change. Thick winter jackets and sweaters are great when the temperature drops, but they are often bulky and limit movement.
NBC4 Columbus

Best Gucci lipstick

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good lipstick can be one of the very first things someone notices about you, for better or worse. If a single piece of makeup can hold that much power, then why not buy from one of the best fashion brands known the world over?
NBC4 Columbus

Best blue nail polish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blue is one of the most vivid and vibrant colors of the rainbow. Blue nail polish comes in many variations, from pastel periwinkle shades to rich, deep navy. Blue nail polish is versatile and works for any season. Whether you want robin’s egg blue for the spring or a vibrant neon blue for the summer, you can pair it with nearly anything in your closet. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Midnight Mod creates a deep navy blue and has a long-lasting formula as well.
NBC4 Columbus

Best light-up Pillow Pet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While we no longer see them on late-night TV infomercials thanks to the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, Pillow Pets are back with new styles and features. Light-up Pillow Pets seem to be one of the highest in demand, and it’s not hard to see why.
NBC4 Columbus

Best countdown clock

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The year is quickly coming to an end, and many have started to make plans for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. You might have the perfect venue in mind and have finalized the guest list, but your party will be incomplete if you don’t have a countdown clock.
NBC4 Columbus

Best floating globe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The idea with floating globes is to take a small globe, usually 3-6 inches in diameter, and place it on a platform or between two pillars while using magnetism to make it float. The concept is simple, but the result appears quite high-tech. Floating globes are the perfect office decoration to replace a boring paper weight or outdated desk tchotchke.
