Lower Macungie Township resident Jacquelyn Bassett simply wants to improve the environment and make the world a better place to live. It’s been her mission since childhood when parents William and Jaime Bassett would instill in her and brothers Will, Dylan and Lane to be good stewards of the Earth’s natural resources. This included turning off running water, recycling, buying local food and changing their modes of transportation.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO