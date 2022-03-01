Seaport Surges Past Back Bay for Priciest Condo Sales

President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
BORODYANKA/LVIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian negotiators at talks with Russian officials on Thursday demanded a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate besieged citizens as Moscow's invasion forces surrounded and bombarded Ukrainian cities. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his...
Washington — President Biden's announcement Friday of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his historic nominee to the Supreme Court set in motion a confirmation battle in the Senate, where GOP senators have vowed to closely examine Jackson's record before determining whether to support her nomination. While Jackson does not...
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow Russian...
A Stanford University student found dead on campus has been identified as Katie Meyer, the team captain and star goalkeeper for the 2019 Cardinal women's national champion soccer team, CBS San Francisco reports. While not disclosing any details surrounding Meyer's death, the university said the campus was in a state...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”. The Republican governor approached the students and asked...
A Capitol riot defendant who was among a group of Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy pleaded guilty on Wednesday, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they pursue their most ambitious case following last year's Jan. 6 attack. Joshua James, 34, pleaded to one count of seditious conspiracy and...
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has closed the door on mounting a U.S. Senate campaign, rebuffing pressure from some national Republicans to enter the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly. "These days, if you're going to run for public office, you have to really want the job," Ducey said...
A Manhattan judge has blocked New York Attorney General Letitia James’s attempt to break up the National Rifle Association (NRA), though her lawsuit against the gun-rights group is allowed to remain open. Judge Joel M. Cohen said James’s accusations do not “allege the type of public harm that is...
