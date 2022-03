Hip-hop fans were looking forward to waking up on Tuesday morning (February 22) with new albums from a number of the biggest rappers in the game. Kanye West previously announced that Donda 2 would be dropping today but that's still nowhere to be found. Lil Durk also claimed that he would be releasing his new album, 7220, today. Unfortunately though, fans will not be listening to a new full-length effort from the Chicago-based spitter for at least another month as Durkio has announced a new date for the album's release, pushing it back at the last minute.

