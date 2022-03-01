ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for March Amid Severe Volatility

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street is reeling under severe volatility since the beginning of this year. Several inflation indexes, which have started rising since mid-2021, touched a 40-year high in January. The Fed has initiated steps to combat soaring inflation. The central bank’s quantitative easing program is due to terminate in March. Moreover, the...

Cheddar News

Focusing on Big Tech Stocks Amid Market Volatility as Russia Invades Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent the stock markets into a frenzy for the end of the week. Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, Dan Ives joined Cheddar News to discuss the shifts he expects for the stock market going forward. "It's going to be volatile. Put on the seat belts. I think we'll look back six, nine months. This was an opportunity, not the time to sell, especially some of the high quality names within tech — Microsoft, Apple leading the charge," he said.
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
Benzinga

Stocks and Oil Futures Are Volatile on Russian Troop Movements

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Tuesday Market Close) Stocks fell as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two regions of Ukraine. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions have decided to break away from Ukraine, and on Monday, the Russian parliament voted to recognize these regions. Then on Tuesday, President Putin ordered troops into the regions. In his afternoon press conference, United States President Joe Biden said that Russia was claiming areas past these two regions and well into central portions of Ukraine.
NBC Chicago

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Market Turbulence

Stocks have been volatile over the last two months, and the way ahead is looking tumultuous. Investors are contending with an array of factors that have shaken financial markets, and conflict in Eastern Europe is the latest catalyst. Further, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue its push against inflation and begin raising interest rates.
Seeking Alpha

S&P 1500 Stocks With Strong Momentum Currently

There are 17 stocks in S&P 1500 with strong momentum based on our criteria. We use the following indicators to gauge strength:. Percent distance of price from moving average, %200-MA 14-day Relative Strength Index, RSI(14) 5-day rate-of-change of volume, ROC(5) Number of days this last indicator has stayed over 70...
Forbes

Will Wynn Stock Gain Momentum This Year?

The shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) have observed a 30% decline since March 2021 as multiple infectious waves of pandemic and stringent containment measures prolonged the expectations of a complete recovery in Macau. As Wynn’s Macau operations had a 70% contribution of revenues and earnings before the pandemic, tourist visitations remain key to a pullback in Wynn stock. Moreover, the company has been tightening its grip in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market with its application WynnBet. Trefis compares Wynn Resorts’ upside post Covid in an interactive dashboard analysis. (related: Penn National Gaming Stock: Should You Buy The Dip?)
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Utilities Adapt Amid Volatility

Regulated U.S.-based utilities have faced a number of headwinds in recent years. Industry setbacks have pressured credit metrics, but asset de-risking and the favorable regulatory environment provide a constructive outlook. Regulated U.S.-based utilities have faced a number of headwinds in recent years, from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's...
