Cook County, IL

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 11% over the last 60 days. Archer Daniels...

www.zacks.com

Seeking Alpha

DraftKings: Take A Long-Term Stand, This Stock Is Now A Strong Buy

Shares of DraftKings fell a fresh 20% after reporting Q4 results, extending a year in which the stock has shed 70% of its value. Just when it looked like the bottom couldn't look any bleaker for DraftKings (DKNG), investors sent the stock down anew. Like the situation that most tech/growth stocks find themselves in now, however, DraftKings' woes are largely a problem of sentiment rather than of fundamentals. Investors' perspective and priorities have shifted: whereas a 2020 investor might have cheered DraftKings' robust growth at the expense of near-term profitability, 2022 investors are demanding the reverse.
Seeking Alpha

Chesswood Group Stock: Strong Buy; Growth Potential At A 20% FCF Yield

The core business of Chesswood Group is experiencing numerous tailwinds and profitability has doubled. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Canadian Value as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
Forbes

Coinbase Stock Falls Post Strong Earnings. Should You Buy The Dip?

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase stock (NASDAQ: COIN) posted a solid set of Q4 2021 results, with revenue surging almost 5x year-over-year to about $2.5 billion driven by rising trading volumes and monthly transacting users on its platform. The company also continues to be solidly profitable, with net margins coming in at 34%, with net profits standing at about $840 million, up from $177 million in the year-ago quarter. However, Coinbase stock fell by almost 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday, as the company provided muted guidance for Q1 2022 noting that both its MTUs and trading volumes would likely decline sequentially, amid falling crypto asset prices and lower volatility. For perspective, bellwether cryptocurrency bitcoin prices have declined by almost 20% year-to-date in 2022.
Motley Fool

Better Dividend Stock to Buy in March: Home Depot or Domino's Pizza?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Home Depot ( HD 2.22% ) and Domino's...
Seekingalpha.com

Buy theme parks stocks with baseball off, consumer spending strong - Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank came out with a positive note on the theme park sector based on the expectation that strong consumer spending this spring and summer will lead to impressive cash flow generation for the group. A potential wildcard is if the disruption to the major league baseball season extends to give a boost to theme park traffic.
