New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

Shares of DraftKings fell a fresh 20% after reporting Q4 results, extending a year in which the stock has shed 70% of its value. Just when it looked like the bottom couldn't look any bleaker for DraftKings (DKNG), investors sent the stock down anew. Like the situation that most tech/growth stocks find themselves in now, however, DraftKings' woes are largely a problem of sentiment rather than of fundamentals. Investors' perspective and priorities have shifted: whereas a 2020 investor might have cheered DraftKings' robust growth at the expense of near-term profitability, 2022 investors are demanding the reverse.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO