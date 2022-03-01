ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labour MP claims ‘oligarchs’ lawyers are cracking down on free speech’

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A Labour MP has claimed that “some oligarchs’ lawyers are cracking down on free speech” after the BBC cancelled an interview with him.

Chris Bryant, who represents the Rhondda in South Wales, suggested his appearance on Radio 5 Live on Tuesday morning had been axed because the broadcaster’s lawyers had been unable to “vet” what he was going to say.

Ahead of the planned interview, he tweeted: “Interesting @bbc5live just cancelled an interview with me at 7.30 because their lawyers couldn’t vet what I was going to say beforehand.

“I guess some oligarchs’ lawyers are cracking down on free speech. Sad that broadcasters are playing their game.”

There is no suggestion such lawyers had any involvement in the decision to cancel the interview.

Responding to his comment on Twitter, Radio 5 Live said it was “standard procedure to ask a guest for a briefing before an interview”.

The statement added: “We had not been able to arrange this and so had not been able to check any legal considerations. We’d love to have you on another time.”

The BBC has been contacted for further comment.

Mr Bryant, who served as deputy leader of the House of Commons from 2008 to 2009, has been vocal about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He recently called for the Russian-Israeli Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to be banned from owning the football club and other UK assets.

He also previously called for a full review of so-called “golden visas” for wealthy foreign investors, which he said had been used by “dodgy Russian oligarchs”.

Related
Labour outlines plans to root out Russian ‘dirty money’ in Scotland

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary has detailed measures to root out Russian money in the UK in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, Ian Murray said his party supports the work of the UK Government in sanctioning oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he urged ministers to go further.
POLITICS
Labour calls for Tories to sack co-chair over Russia links

Conservative fundraiser and co-chair Ben Elliot should be sacked for his role in links between the Tories and Russian money, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader, speaking during a visit to Birmingham Erdington, said if Mr Elliot – who is the nephew of the Duchess of Cornwall – did not step back from his role, the Tories should sack him.
WORLD
Deputy Commons speaker stepping down as Labour MP at next election

Dame Rosie Winterton has held ministerial positions since entering parliament in 1997. Dame Rosie Winterton has said she is stepping down as a Labour MP at the next election. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons said it had been an “honour” to have served as MP of Doncaster Central since 1997, adding she was “deeply grateful” to her constituents.
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MP sent death threat calling her ‘Putin’s whore’

A Labour MP has revealed that she received a death threat calling her “Putin’s whore” amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, said she has “no doubt” that the personal attack was the result of “misleading reports and press comments”. She said she had reported the death threat, which was “in an email filled with racist abuse”, to the police.In a statement, which Ms Sultana posted on Twitter, she said: “I am horrified at the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I stand with the people of Ukraine and have unequivocally condemned Putin’s actions.”Ms Sultana...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
