ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

No rush for Murtagh to map out Sonnyboyliston plan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0gTM_0eSEY2uO00

Johnny Murtagh is no hurry to confirm plans for Sonnyboyliston following his fine run in defeat in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The six-year-old stuck to the job gamely to finish second behind Stay Foolish in the Red Sea Turf Handicap on his first start since winning the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in September.

The Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan later this month is the obvious next target, but Murtagh will see how Sonnyboyliston is over the next two weeks before making a decision.

“He ran great. I was very happy with the run. We knew he’s very good but he ran his race and we were delighted. He stuck on well, stayed on well round there,” said the County Kildare handler.

“We’ll get him home and make a decision. We’re in no rush after that run. Dubai is very much on his agenda but we’ll see how he is in the next couple of weeks.

“It’s a good starting place and we always thought he would improve, so let’s hope he can keep going.”

Murtagh was delighted by the way Sonnyboyliston took the long journey in his stride as it could open many options around the world.

“He looked great and he enjoyed being over there. He took to it really well, he enjoyed the sun and everyone was delighted,” he added.

“He’d been to England a few times but he had never been on a plane, so it’s always good when these horses can travel. There are big opportunities for them.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No Cheltenham this year for Chatham Street Lad

Michael Winters hopes to have Chatham Street Lad fit for Aintree after ruling his stable star out of Cheltenham. The Cork handler has run out of time to prepare his 2020 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup winner for the Festival, after he knocked himself in his box just before he was due to run in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran last month.
SPORTS
newschain

Buveur D’Air returns to the fray in Morebattle Hurdle

Buveur D’Air is the star attraction in the bet365 Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday. Nicky Henderson’s stable stalwart can count two Champion Hurdles, two Fighting Fifth Hurdles, a Christmas Hurdle and a Punchestown Champion Hurdle among his 17 career victories. He was sidelined for well over a year...
SPORTS
newschain

From Brazil to Bull in the Barne – Roberto Carlos scores on Sunday league debut

Roberto Carlos made an unlikely return to action on Friday as the World Cup-winning former Brazil defender turned out for a Shropshire-based Sunday league team. Shrewsbury side Bull in the Barne United, named after a local pub, had the 48-year-old ex-Real Madrid full-back making an appearance for them after winning a charity ‘Dream Transfer’ raffle on eBay in January.
WORLD
newschain

England team hold minute’s silence following the death of Shane Warne

The England men’s team led the tributes pouring in for Australia great Shane Warne, who has died aged 52 following a suspected heart attack. Leg-spinner Warne – whose 708 Test wickets has only been surpassed by contemporary rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan – could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Murtagh
newschain

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agency says

More than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine since the fighting began, according to the UN refugee agency. More than 165,000 people left the country on Thursday, down slightly from Wednesday’s count and well under the nearly 200,000 on Tuesday, which amounted to the peak one-day outflow of people from Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
WORLD
newschain

Unbeaten Skytastic to miss Cheltenham and wait for Aintree

Unbeaten novice hurdler Skytastic will skip the Cheltenham Festival in favour of a final outing of the season at Aintree. The Sam Thomas-trained six-year-old has run four times so far and has been victorious on every occasion, taking two bumpers and a pair of hurdle contests. His most recent success...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Cup#England
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
newschain

China plans Premier League blackout this weekend over Ukraine support

China is set to block coverage of Premier League matches this weekend over the competition’s show of support for Ukraine. The Premier League released a statement on Wednesday saying it “wholeheartedly rejected” the Russian invasion and expressed its intention to show solidarity with Ukraine in various ways across this weekend’s 10-match programme.
UEFA
newschain

US Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for man who bombed Boston Marathon

The US Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Rail conductors’ strike to disrupt train services on Sunday

A rail operator is warning of disruption to services on Sunday because of a fresh strike by conductors in a dispute over pay. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on TransPennine Express (TPE) will walk out for 24 hours, with further weekend stoppages planned until June. The...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ukrainian-born pop duo Bloom Twins launch fundraising event

A music and arts event has been launched by pop duo the Bloom Twins and the founder of Secret Cinema to raise money for Ukraine. The Ukrainian-born pop group – made up of twin sisters Anna and Sonia Kuprienko – have joined forces with Secret Cinema’s Fabien Riggall to organise the Night For Ukraine.
CHARITIES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy