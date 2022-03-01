Best fall cologne

Each season NYFW rolls around is a new opportunity to update your inspiration boards. And hot off of the Fall/Winter 2022 shows are plenty of looks to envison in your hair future. One of the biggest Fall 2022 hairstyle trends spotted is variations of a classic ponytail. Sounds boring? Far from it. Allow The Blonds' "shattered" braided iteration of the pony to spark your creativity. Or the low ponytails that were also all the rage at Bronx and Banco and Christian Cowan. Designers like L'Agence and PatBo went a different route, coasting on smooth, subtle waves. There are lots of hairstyle ideas to play with, and most, if not all, are no-fuss and easy to recreate with the right products. Scroll down to see what NYFW hair looks we've been fawning over this week.

HAIR CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO