Best fall cologne

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With summer winding down and fall approaching, you may be in search of ways to refresh your look, but you should not overlook your personal scent. Fall evokes many aromas and fragrances, and various colognes match the season well, including warm...

Elle

All the Best Shoes Walking the Fall 2022 Runways

When it comes to the best season of footwear, fall wins every time. The temperate weather means you can risk sandals without frostbite, then when the mercury drops, you can switch to shearling boots. So it's no wonder that the FW22 runways are a spectrum of options that we can't wait to step out in. If you're partial to stilettos, look to Carolina Herrera and Kim Shui. On the opposite end, Coach calls to the creatures of comforts with footwear reminiscent of cozy Uggs. And for those in the middle, try the return of chunky platforms at Altuzarra. Ahead, see more of our favorite shoes of the year so far.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Best twin mattress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Few things are better than a good night’s sleep. But many people — 70 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control — suffer from chronic sleep problems. Finding the right mattress for your body and sleep pattern is essential for improving your chances of sleeping soundly.
Best gift for headphone fanatics

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some of the best gifts to give headphone fanatics are related to headphones themselves. Luckily, there are several different types of accessories and products that are perfect for people who love headphones. Many headphones and audio devices add to the music listening experience. Choosing the best gift for a headphone fanatic depends on a wide variety of different factors and personal preferences. However, knowing more about what makes a truly good gift for a headphone fanatic will make that decision much easier.
Elle

The Best Hair Looks from the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Runways

Each season NYFW rolls around is a new opportunity to update your inspiration boards. And hot off of the Fall/Winter 2022 shows are plenty of looks to envison in your hair future. One of the biggest Fall 2022 hairstyle trends spotted is variations of a classic ponytail. Sounds boring? Far from it. Allow The Blonds' "shattered" braided iteration of the pony to spark your creativity. Or the low ponytails that were also all the rage at Bronx and Banco and Christian Cowan. Designers like L'Agence and PatBo went a different route, coasting on smooth, subtle waves. There are lots of hairstyle ideas to play with, and most, if not all, are no-fuss and easy to recreate with the right products. Scroll down to see what NYFW hair looks we've been fawning over this week.
HAIR CARE
Best USB lamp

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A USB lamp is capable of solving two problems at once: illuminating your room and charging all of your necessary devices. With a reliable USB lamp, you can rest easy at night while having your phone, computer or tablet at a convenient arm’s reach. Gone are the days where you have to reach behind the headboard to plug in your devices to the only outlet on the wall. With USB lamps becoming the norm, it is essential to be aware of several things before committing to your next bedside companion. The BesLowe Industrial Touch Control Table Lamps is a top pick for its aesthetic appeal and bright bulbs that are included.
Best convection toaster oven

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Toaster ovens are compact and versatile and are a great option for those with limited space in their kitchen or as a secondary oven for quickly heating baked goods, snacks and, of course, making toast in the mornings. A toaster oven with a convection setting allows it to be used for a wider variety of foods and cooking techniques as the fan ensures accurate and consistent temperatures and cooks food more quickly.
Elle

From Necklaces to Sunglasses, Here are the Best Accessories of Fall 2022

Raise your hand if you're an accessory hoarder. If your arm is skyward, be prepared to add to your jewelry box, sunglass drawer, and hat collection because designers recently debuted their fall-winter 2022 collections. New York Fashion Week just ended, and we're already seeing new accessory trends emerging from our favorite shows. Three-dimensional florals, in particular, seem to be in bloom: Ulla Johnson continued her ethereal boho vibe with gilded flower earrings that graced models' collarbones; at Brandon Maxwell, silver roses wrapped around wrists; and Carolina Herrera presented purple perennial cocktail rings that will perk up any outfit. When it comes to headgear, Laquan Smith styled trapper hats with mini dresses, and Kim Shui maintains that the bucket hat is still going strong. And to no one's surprise, minimalist colored sunglasses are having a moment, seen at Christian Siriano and Coach.
APPAREL
